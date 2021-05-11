Birthday parties and social gatherings driving increased Covid cases in schools

Health experts are urging the public to avoid unnecessary social mixing in the coming weeks to protect Leaving Cert students as they prepare for their exams.

In the run-up to the State exams next month, students and their families are also urged to limit their social contacts and to avoid situations that might expose them to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

As restrictions begin to lift, the public must be aware of the increased exposure to Covid-19 in the community if they do not follow public health guidelines.

That is according to the Department of Public Health Mid-West, which is urging people in Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary to avoid unnecessary social mixing as the next month is crucial for Leaving Cert students.

Since March 2021, Public Health Mid-West has managed 27 outbreaks in schools and early education settings, involving 197 Covid-19 cases.

The vast majority of these have been linked to clusters outside of schools, including birthday parties, indoor social gatherings, family and household clusters, household transmission linked to workplace situations, car-pooling, and public transport.

Dr Mai Mannix, the director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “We have seen the huge disappointment felt by families, schools, and young people who were unable to sit important exams in the past due to being confirmed cases or identified as close contacts.”

It is also an upsetting disruption for many young people who look forward to progressing to further education, she added.

“While we welcome the easing of restrictions, we should be extra conscious of those who need to be Covid-free in order to sit their Leaving Cert exams.”

“With just a few weeks remaining in the school term, we can protect the school population by steering clear of high-risk behaviour, such as indoor gatherings, and social mixing without wearing face coverings or social distancing.”

Dr Breda Cosgrove, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, who leads the Department Schools Team, said public health has seen social gatherings, including indoor parties, contributing to significant outbreaks in schools.

“These have resulted in major disruption to the lives of young people and their families.”

"In the run-up to the Leaving Cert, we would urge students and their families to limit their social contacts and to avoid situations that might expose them to the risk of contracting Covid-19.”

Dr Abigail Collins, Consultant in Public Health Medicine and HSE Schools lead, said: “To protect Leaving Certificate students, we all need to work together as school and family communities, to make sure they are best protected.”

“This means limiting our contacts and minding our exposures, indoors and outdoors, to minimise the impact for this crucial next few weeks.”

According to Public Health Mid-West the public can help its local school community by:

Avoiding high-risk social events, such as indoor meetings, birthday parties, social gatherings in groups.

Further social mixing outside the school environment creates additional risk and may affect the child’s school experience.

Pupils and staff can be protected at school by a number of mitigation measures during break time, on the school bus, before and after school, etc. These measures include face coverings where recommended, socially distancing, and frequent hand washing.

If anyone in your household, student or adult, has symptoms consistent with Covid-19, the individual should isolate and contact a GP to schedule a test. You and other household members should stay at home until test results are known. Exercising this level of precaution could prevent an outbreak from occurring at your school or among friends and family.

If you are contacted by Public Health Mid-West, please follow all recommendations and instructions to best ensure the safety of everyone, and to minimise onward spread of any infection.