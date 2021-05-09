Waterford minor hurler returns home for 18th birthday after spinal injury

A Waterford minor hurler who suffered a serious spinal injury as a result of a car accident in Co Cork last December returned home for the first time at the weekend.

Waterford minor dual star Mark Dalton, 18, returned home to celebrate his 18th birthday with his family after spending four months at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Mark from the Shamrocks Club in west Waterford, along with his twin brother Tom, and three friends, were involved in a serious car crash in Youghal last December.

He suffered major trauma to his spine and was in need of extensive rehabilitation.

His friends and schoolmates at Youghal Community School set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a major extension and alterations required to meet Mark's needs at home.

To date, €317,969 has been raised.

Mark’s home is now fully equipped with a new entrance, car port, open-plan kitchen and living space, new bedroom, accessible en-suite bathroom and gym.

“We have some wonderful news to share. Mark arrived home last week just in time to celebrate his 18th Birthday with his parents and brother Tom," the Dalton family posted an update on the GoFundMe page.

Mark's recovery and rehabilitation in the National Rehabilitation Hospital has been exceptional.

"Mark has worked incredibly hard over the past four months to get home to his family and friends.

"Thankfully his rehabilitation can continue at home in a new accessible gym, purpose-built with additional raised funds from this Go Fund Me.

"We wish him the best of luck for the future and thank you all once again for the amazing response to this fundraiser.

"We will be closing the page on Sunday, May 9. Thank you."