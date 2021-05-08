Limerick council house boarded up due to 'threat of break-in'

A recently-built council home in Limerick city was boarded up due to the threat of a break-in.

A spokesperson for Limerick City Council confirmed the move was taken amid fears of further damage to the property, rendering it unusable for a longer period.

The boarding up of the property in Moyross had been criticised by local Sinn Féin councillor John Costelloe, who said it sent the wrong message about the community. He said the home, which is only about four years old, has been the focus of much speculation locally.

“My phone is hopping all day, with people saying they would take the house in the morning if they could. It’s a perfect house, right across the street from one of the best schools in the country,” Mr Costelloe said.

He expressed his anger at Limerick City and County Council for their management of the situation.

“This policy has to change. I’ve told them that in no uncertain terms. We have people waiting for houses, and they come in and board it up. It sends out a negative image of the area, which isn’t there anymore. It’s sickening,” Mr Costelloe said.

“I’ve been told the house was left in perfect condition by the last tenants. There are people who would move in, right now, if we let them. So let’s stop all this messing around and house people, instead of boarding up good homes."

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council said the house, which is currently vacant, was boarded up, this week after they were informed of a threat of a break-in.

They also stated that minor works are required before the house can be re-let.

“A contractor is due to begin these works in the coming week. However, we were informed of the threat of a break-in to the house and on that basis it was boarded up yesterday (Thursday),” a spokesperson said.

“While the boarding up of the house is unfortunate and while the Council wishes it did not need to take this course of action, it was necessary to prevent any further damage to the house which would result in it being vacant for even longer,” they added.

According to the spokesperson, Housing Support Services are aware of the vacant property and are working with the Regeneration team to ensure a speedy timeline so the house is tenanted as soon as possible.