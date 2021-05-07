Go-ahead for Ring of Kerry road project despite inspector's warning

The state planning authority has approved plans for a road project on the Ring of Kerry despite its own planning inspector calling it "disjointed and haphazard".

An Bord Pleanála greenlit plans by Kerry County Council to improve a stretch between Sneem and Blackwater Bridge, against the recommendation of its own planning inspector who warned it represented “a suboptimum solution.”

The board granted permission to the council for the roadworks which include the use of a compulsory purchase order to acquire 169 parcels of land and the extinguishment of public and private rights of way for an upgrade of a 4.5km stretch of the N70.

The inspector said the plans represented “a disorderly form of development” which could result in a “disjointed and haphazard approach” to upgrades on the N70 in the absence of a planned schedule of improvements for the route.

She also warned of the dangers of a proposed new cycle path as part of the roadworks that began and ended outside any settlement.

Sneem on the Ring of Kerry. The board said it was satisfied that the upgrade to a short section of the N70 would benefit all road users including pedestrians and cyclists. Photo: Dan Linehan

The council wants to acquire the lands to provide a widened and realigned stretch of the road between the townlands of Ankail and Doon to include a two-way pedestrian/cycle path.

Council planners pointed out that 68% of the N70 is substandard with a typical road width of between five and six metres. Some locations are not wide enough to allow two large vehicles to travel in opposite directions without taking evasive action, while overtaking is restricted on long stretches leading to driver frustration.

An oral hearing on the council’s application was held in November following a lone objection by landowner, Claus-Wilhelm Riepe, who claimed the project was unnecessary.

Mr Riepe said the proposed works would permanently damage the charm and character of the Ring of Kerry and would be counterproductive for the route’s role in tourism in south Kerry.

He suggested the N70 should be re-classified as a regional road as it was neither desirable, feasible nor possible to bring it to EU road traffic speed standards.

Mr Riepe also objected specifically to the CPO of some of his own lands.

In making its decision, An Bord Pleanála said it had taken into account the need to improve road safety and reduce the risk of collisions on that section of the N70 as well as the need to facilitate the growth and economic development of the region and improve road space for pedestrians and cyclists.

The board said any objection to the CPO and associated extinguishment of public and private rights of way could not be sustained given such needs.

The board said it noted the inspector's concerns about the absence of an overall strategy for improvements on the Ring of Kerry including more comprehensive, segregated pedestrian/cycle paths.

However, it said it was satisfied that the upgrade to a short section of the N70 would benefit all road users including pedestrians and cyclists.

The board also noted the inspector’s concerns about safety issues for vulnerable users at the start and end of the proposed segregated section but said it believed they could be addressed through appropriate road safety measures.

It rejected the inspector’s view that approving the CPO would represent a haphazard approach.