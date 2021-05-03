Increased pedestrianisation of several Cork city streets to begin from Tuesday

Several streets in Cork city centre will enjoy increased hours of pedestrianisation from Tuesday morning on.

Oliver Plunkett Street - one of the cities busiest thoroughfares - will see temporary bollards and pedestrian signage in place from 11am to 4am, seven days a week from tomorrow.

The same hours will apply to Cook Street, South, Caroline Street, Princes Street, Phoenix Street, and Beasley Street.

Pembroke Street and Robert Street will each be closed to cars from 9.30am to 4am, and 11am to 4am every day, respectively.

Resurfacing works on some of these streets was completed over the last month.

The Council also says further extended pedestrian-only hours will be implemented on Tuckey Street, Little Anne Street, Little Cross Street and St Peter and Paul’s Place and part of St Pauls Street, over the coming weeks.

Tomorrow, Tues, will see increased hrs of pedestrianisation on St Oliver Plunkett St & its connecting streets @corkcitycentre

🚶Temporary bollards will be in place initially

— Cork City Council #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) May 3, 2021

Streets in Cork city centre were temporarily pedestrianised last summer as part of the ‘Reimagining Cork City’ programme.

The changes were made to facilitate social distancing and outdoor dining.

Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the initiative, and following a series of public consultations, it was agreed by councillors to permanently pedestrianise 17 of these streets.

Cork City council say the new measures will make the city "a safer, more inclusive and pleasant place for residents, shoppers & visitors and at supporting local business."