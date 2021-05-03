Increased pedestrianisation of several Cork city streets to begin from Tuesday

Streets in Cork city centre were first temporarily pedestrianised last summer as part of the ‘Reimagining Cork City’ programme.
Increased pedestrianisation of several Cork city streets to begin from Tuesday

Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork city centre. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 22:03
Steven Heaney

Several streets in Cork city centre will enjoy increased hours of pedestrianisation from Tuesday morning on.

Oliver Plunkett Street - one of the cities busiest thoroughfares - will see temporary bollards and pedestrian signage in place from 11am to 4am, seven days a week from tomorrow.

The same hours will apply to Cook Street, South, Caroline Street, Princes Street, Phoenix Street, and Beasley Street.

Pembroke Street and Robert Street will each be closed to cars from 9.30am to 4am, and 11am to 4am every day, respectively.

Resurfacing works on some of these streets was completed over the last month.

The Council also says further extended pedestrian-only hours will be implemented on Tuckey Street, Little Anne Street, Little Cross Street and St Peter and Paul’s Place and part of St Pauls Street, over the coming weeks.

Streets in Cork city centre were temporarily pedestrianised last summer as part of the ‘Reimagining Cork City’ programme.

The changes were made to facilitate social distancing and outdoor dining.

Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the initiative, and following a series of public consultations, it was agreed by councillors to permanently pedestrianise 17 of these streets.

Cork City council say the new measures will make the city "a safer, more inclusive and pleasant place for residents, shoppers & visitors and at supporting local business."

Read More

High winds knock building debris into Cork City gardens 

More in this section

Mass Covid-19 testing at Cork school following confirmation of 24 cases last week Mass Covid-19 testing at Cork school following confirmation of 24 cases last week
Man's body recovered from car submerged in river Lee in Cork city Man's body recovered from car submerged in river Lee in Cork city
Baltimore RNLI in second callout of day as yacht gets into difficulty Baltimore RNLI in second callout of day as yacht gets into difficulty
pedestrianisationplace: corkorganisation: cork city council
Increased pedestrianisation of several Cork city streets to begin from Tuesday

High winds knock building debris into Cork City gardens 

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 1, 2021

  • 1
  • 4
  • 16
  • 23
  • 26
  • 35
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices