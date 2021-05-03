High winds knock building debris into Cork City gardens 

Residents of Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny, were left in shock after a large amount of debris fell from a three-storey building under construction into their back gardens
The scene in Dunmore Garden, Knocknaheeny, Cork City, where scaffolding and debris fell from a three-storey building under construction.

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 19:55
Jess Casey

Residents of a housing estate in Cork City were left in shock after a large amount of debris fell from a building under construction into their back gardens.

Nobody was injured in the incident that happened just after 4pm on Monday in Dunmore Gardens, Knocknaheeny.

However, it was lucky that a serious accident was avoided, according to local representatives for the area.

“Thank God nobody was in the back garden at the time, or it would be even more serious,” said Sinn Féin councillor Ken Collins.

The residents are very shaken, and they are concerned about the site and how close the construction is to their homes.” 

Residents have been concerned about the three-storey construction, and about anti-social behaviour in the area, he added. 

“The Health and Safety Authority will have to investigate," he said. 

Three units of the fire service, an ambulance and gardaí went to the scene. 

It is understood engineers from Cork City Council will also attend to ensure the site is secured.

A Garda spokesman said debris was blown off the building, but that there were no reports of a collapse.

