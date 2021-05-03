Baltimore RNLI conduct medical evacuation from Sherkin Island

Volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat in the early hours of Monday morning following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide medical assistance and evacuation for a man living on the island
Baltimore RNLI was called out to provide a medical evacuation in the early hours of Monday from Sherkin Island off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork. File picture: Dennis Horgan

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 12:31
Neil Michael

Baltimore RNLI was called out to provide a medical evacuation in the early hours of  Monday from Sherkin Island off the coast of Baltimore, West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 00.28am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to provide medical assistance to and evacuation of a man living on the island.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at Sherkin Island pier at 00.39am.

Three voluntary lifeboat crew members proceeded to the casualty’s location where they administered casualty care and then transferred him by stretcher back to the lifeboat.

The lifeboat departed Sherkin at 01.19am and handed the casualty over to HSE paramedics who were waiting at Baltimore lifeboat station.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘Baltimore RNLI often provide medical evacuations to residents of islands off the coast of West Cork.

“If you find yourself in need of medical assistance whilst on an island call 999 or 112."

place: baltimoreplace: sherkin islandorganisation: rnli
