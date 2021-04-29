Ghost ship off Cork coast set on fire

A so-called ghost ship stranded on rocks off the Cork coast has been set on fire.

The Cork County Fire Service was called out to the scene near Ballycotton, East Cork, this afternoon.

They have been tackling the blaze since around 4pm, and are being assisted by other emergency services, according to reports.

Cork County Council confirmed: "Two units of Cork County Council's Fire Service are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire on board the shipwrecked MV Alta near Ballycotton, Co Cork.

"Fire crews are currently monitoring the fire ensuring there is no danger to the public.

"There are no reports of any casualties and fire crews will continue the monitor situation in this difficult to access location.

"An Garda Síochána and the Irish Coastguard are also in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the area while the emergency services deal with this incident."

The MV Alta ran aground near Ballyandreen, just west of Ballycotton, during Storm Dennis in February 2020, and was first spotted by a jogger.

An operation to lift nearly 100 oil drums from the ship followed days later.

All entrances to and from the site, which is on private land at Ballyandreen, near Ballycotton, were sealed off with security guards.

The drums were discovered on board the 77m MV Alta when Cork County Council engineers and contractors first boarded the ship.

Two units of @corkcountyfire are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire on board the shipwrecked MV Alta. Fire Crews are currently monitoring the fire ensuring there is no danger to the public. There are no reports of any casualties. pic.twitter.com/powfQlG1S7 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) April 29, 2021

Since the ship ran aground, it has been a destination for sightseers. One of the first groups of people to board the ship released a video online last year.

Among the clips available, one showed the ship’s cluttered wheelhouse, which was dry but strewn with perfectly preserved files, documents, and other items.

Two forklift trucks were among machinery seen aboard the ship.

News of the fire comes just a week after the Irish Examiner reported that a recent video of young people exploring the ship emerged.

Read More Cork ghost ship goes viral as people told to steer clear of wreck

Several people have uploaded videos of themselves “exploring” the wreck.

One viral video on TikTok has received over 831,000 views and almost 125,000 likes.

TikTok has even attached a warning to one of the videos, saying “the actions in this video could result in serious injury or adverse health effects".

Built in 1976, the Tanzania-flagged Alta was sailing from Greece to Haiti in September 2018 when it became disabled about 2,220km south-east of Bermuda.

The 10 crew members were rescued by the US coast guard and brought to Puerto Rico.

It is believed the ship was then towed to Guyana but later hijacked a number of times.

In September 2019 it was reported that the UK Royal Navy's Devonport-based HMS Protector had come across the ship in the Mid-Atlantic.