‘I’d be dead’: Cork boy’s quick thinking saves father’s life in farm accident

A Cork schoolboy has been hailed a hero after his quick actions saved his father's life following a farm accident in Kanturk.

Brian Philpott's bravery was described as "astonishing" by Kanturk firefighters after his father, Declan, got crushed between an agitator and the wheel of his tractor.

Brian and his dad Declan were mounting the agitator on the rear of their New Holland tractor when it fell off the stand, pinning Declan between the wheel and the agitator.

'I just felt this awful pressure...'

“I was jammed in between the agitator and the wheel of the tractor,” Declan Philpott told Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today.

“I just felt this awful pressure... I felt like I was going to explode.," he said.

In a matter of seconds, Mr Philpott said he was “out cold". Within minutes, he had started to turn blue.

Despite the terrifying and potentially fatal outcome facing Declan, his son Brian remained calm and quickly pulled the tractor away from the agitator.

“When he pulled out, all the pressure came off me and I just fell to the ground.”

Only for that… I’d be dead.

The 13-year-old then called Kanturk’s fire brigade and an ambulance, who arrived in under ten minutes.

Mr Philpott was then taken to Cork University Hospital where he was treated for six fractured ribs.

Firefighters pay tribute to 'local hero'

Despite being sore, he said he was "one of the lucky ones".

Paying tribute to “local hero” Brian Philpott, Kanturk Fire and Rescue shared the story on their Facebook page, writing that their crew members were “astonished” by his bravery and quick thinking.

“This incident shows the importance of being alert and aware when using farm machinery,” they added.

“Never take it for granted how quickly situations can change around farm machinery.”