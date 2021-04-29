Thousands of new homes to be built in East Cork

A masterplan is being drawn up for thousands of new homes in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, with the county council already working with state agencies on the infrastructure.

The development, which the council's head of planning Michael Lynch says will be bigger than the 2,500-home 'new town' at nearby Waterrock, Midleton, will be on lands to the north of the rail line in Carrigtwohill.

Mr Lynch, while not putting an exact figure on the number of homes, did say infrastructure would be put in place to facilitate its delivery.

He said details of the development will be provided to local councillors “in the third or fourth quarter of this year”.

Mr Lynch also revealed he expects “a significant planning application” will be lodged in June by a private developer as part of the creation of the 2,500-home town at Waterrock.

He told the Irish Examiner he and his officials have held a number of pre-planning meetings with different developers interested in building on the Waterrock site and expects around 1,000 homes could be constructed there by 2025.

The Waterrock development will also consist of two schools and neighbourhood shops. There will also be office/enterprise facilities built next to a new train station on the Midleton-Cork commuter railway line.

Mr Lynch said he expected the whole project to be completed within the next 10 to 15 years.

Meanwhile, the chance to buy an entire Cork street which includes a hotel/bar, homes, offices, and restaurants has surfaced, for the modest sum of €9.5m.

Hitting the market with estate agents Lisney is East Douglas Village, spanning five tenanted buildings with bar/hotel, offices, clinics, parking, 16 apartments, and including hairdressers and food retailers such as El Vino, Ramen, and Oak Fire Pizza.

It is offered all-in to investors, who will get a €760,000 income stream in return.