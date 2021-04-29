Four arrested after suspected drugs and weapons seized in Tipperary

Four people have been arrested after gardaí seized suspected drugs and weapons in Tipperary.

The operation, which took place at around 7am, was targeting suspected organised crime and the illegal sale and supply of controlled drugs.

It involved searches at 10 houses in Clonmel.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized €18,000 worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis herb and amphetamines.

Gardaí also seized two suspected imitation firearms and an assortment of weapons such as slash hooks.

They said that all of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

One man, aged in his 30s, is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Two other men, in their 20s and 30s, are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All three are detained at Clonmel Garda Station.

A woman in her late teens is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Cahir Garda Station.

Gardaí said that the operation was conducted by members from the Clonmel District Drug Unit with the assistance of local uniform and detective Gardaí, the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, Armed Support Units and Regional Dog Unit.

Members of the Defence Forces also assisted gardaí in carrying out a number of the searches.