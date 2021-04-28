EirGrid sets up Cork community fund for €1bn interconnector project

The companyhas announced a special community fund of €2.4m – its biggest ever – for local enhancement projects in East Cork as part of its €1bn plan to bring electricity into the country from France
EirGrid sets up Cork community fund for €1bn interconnector project

An exploratory drilling rig carries out a feasibility study of the seabed to assess its suitability for the proposed Celtic Interconnector at Claycastle, Youghal, in 2018 Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 20:30
Sean O’Riordan

EirGrid has announced a special community fund of €2.4m – its biggest ever – for local enhancement projects in East Cork as part of its €1bn plan to bring electricity into the country from France.

The company is also encouraging local community groups and organisations along the route of the Celtic Interconnector to join its new 'Celtic Community Forum'.

The French electricity cable will run undersea from Brittany, northern France, making landfall in Youghal. 

From there, it will run mainly along the verge side of the main Cork-Waterford road (N25) into Carrigtwohill and then onto Knockraha, where it will hook up to the national grid.

The company said the €2.4m community benefit scheme will be made available on a phased basis should the project be granted planning permission.

Planning application

EirGrid expects to submit a planning application for the project to Bord Pleanála before the end of the summer.

It will provide funding for community, sustainability and biodiversity projects in the area and will be led by the community through the 'Celtic Community Forum'.

EirGrid has agreed that the East Cork communities will be assisted on the forum by Irish Rural Link (IRL), the non-profit organisation which represents more than 600 community groups countrywide.

“EirGrid is committed to working with local communities in a collaborative way to ensure a lasting benefit from local community funds. 

"In partnership with IRL we want to ensure this forum is truly representative and empowered to direct the financial benefit from the Celtic Interconnector to where it is needed in the community,” Sinead Dooley, EirGrid's head of public engagement said.

New approach to public engagement

The establishment of community forums for electricity infrastructure projects is part of a new approach to public engagement at EirGrid.

The company says it committed to working with communities as it endeavours to transform the electricity grid so that it runs on mostly renewable energy by 2030.

Anyone interested in representing a community group or organisation in the Celtic Interconnector project area should complete an expression of interest form available at eirgridgroup.com.

The deadline for receiving expressions of interest is noon on Monday, May 17.

Read More

Cork residents prepared for legal battle over €1bn electricity project

More in this section

CUH staff launch appeal for respiratory equipment to be sent to India CUH staff launch appeal for respiratory equipment to be sent to India
Cork people urged to keep distance and arrange outdoor meetings over bank holiday Cork people urged to keep distance and arrange outdoor meetings over bank holiday
'Happy 23rd birthday our beautiful boy', mother tells funeral of Cork student who died in cliff fall  'Happy 23rd birthday our beautiful boy', mother tells funeral of Cork student who died in cliff fall 
celtic interconnectorplace: corkorganisation: eirgrid
EirGrid sets up Cork community fund for €1bn interconnector project

Funding approved for autism unit on grounds of Cork gaelscoil

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

  • 1
  • 3
  • 26
  • 27
  • 41
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices