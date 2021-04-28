Mallow crash victim named locally

Cornelius O'Donovan is believed to be a father with a young family.
The incident occurred on the N72 Mallow to Killarney Road near Lombardstown at approximately 3:25pm on Tuesday. File Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 08:06
Nicole Glennon & Liz Dunphy

The man killed in a Crash in Cork yesterday has been named locally as Cornelius O'Donovan.

He is believed to be a father with a young family.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Bernard Moynihan said that the deceased man came from a respected and well-liked family from outside Newmarket.

"His family are very respected, decent, hard-working people," Mr Moynihan said.

"The community is shocked and very saddened by the death."

The incident occurred on the N72 Mallow to Killarney Road near Lombardstown at approximately 3:25pm on Tuesday.

Mr O'Donovan, the driver of the car involved was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

He is understood to have been driving in the direction of Kanturk when the crash occurred.

The road was closed while Forensic Collision Investigators technically examined the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Fine Gael Local Councillor Tony O'Shea, who lives close to the crash site in Lombardstown, saw the aftermath of the tragic incident from beyond the garda cordon.

"We are thinking of the man's family at this time," Mr O'Shea said.

His brother and fellow Fine Gael Local Councillor John Paul O'Shea said that the area is not known as an accident blackspot.

"Locals are shocked to hear of this fatal incident," Mr O'Shea said. 

"My thoughts are with his family, neighbours and friends tonight as they come to terms with this sad loss."

