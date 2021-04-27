Authorities move to fix brown tap water in Limerick 

The source of brown tap water, understood to have affected thousands of homes across Limerick City, has been identified.

It comes after Irish Water, working with Limerick City and County Council, confirmed they were investigating the reports, which began on Monday evening.

Residents from Raheen, Dooradoyle, Mungret, Patrickswell and surrounding areas shared pictures of the brown water, which had come from their taps, on Facebook and Twitter.

Mmmm. Nothing like a fresh glass of Limerick Water 😐 pic.twitter.com/cKpAzDmbEA — John Q (@ceegy) April 26, 2021

Irish Water said sediment in a water main, which became displaced following routine reservoir maintenance works, caused the discolouration.

“These works necessitated a temporary reconfiguration of the local water network which resulted in increased pressure causing sediment in the water main to become dislodged,” said Ian O’Mahony, Irish Water’s operations lead.

“It is advisable to wait until the discolouration clears before drinking. However, the water is safe to use for washing and it is important that people continue to follow the advice of the health authorities in relation to hand-washing and hygiene,” he added.

Irish Water confirmed that chlorine levels have been maintained in order to disinfect the water and they are continuing to monitor the situation.

“The water supply should return to normal for the majority of customers over the coming hours following flushing but it may take longer for the discolouration to clear in some isolated parts of the network,” a spokesperson added.

Local councillor Daniel Butler said the issue had affected the entire area of Limerick City West.

“I received calls and messages from schools, mothers of young babies, food producers and more asking of the water was safe,” Cllr Butler said.

Irish Water and Limerick City and County Council apologised for any inconvenience as a result of this unplanned issue.