Family 'indebted to RNLI' after dramatic Cork coast rescue

A keen sailor who was plucked from the sea along with four young family members after their boats capsized in a squall off Cork says he will be forever indebted to the RNLI for saving their lives.

Peter Connon now plans to take part in the RNLI’s Mayday Mile fundraiser to help the life-saving service which is preparing for one of its busiest summers ever.

“I will be indebted to the RNLI for the rest of my life,” he said.

“What might have happened only hit me much later. I’m doing the Mayday Mile fundraiser to thank the RNLI and hopefully by sharing my story other people will know that anyone can get into difficulty and it’s important to have a means of calling for help.”

Mr Connon and his sailing party – he was in one boat with his nephew, James and niece Laura, while his son, Harry and nephew Michael were in a second boat – took every precaution before they set off from Pilmore Beach in East Cork in two GP14 racing dinghies on Easter Monday last.

Capsized

But they encountered a squall off Knockadoon, which capsized Mr Connon’s boat first. As the others tried to help, their vessel also capsized and drifted away as the weather worsened.

Their mobile phones were rendered useless so Michael set off a personal locator beacon. All five clung to their boats as a massive rescue operation was launched.

The Irish Coast Guard tasked Youghal and Ballycotton lifeboats, Youghal Coast Guard Unit, Rescue 117 and the Irish Lights Vessel, the Granuaile, to the scene. Local gardaí and paramedics also responded.

Youghal RNLI arrived at the location off Capel Island near Knockadoon about 3.30pm and recovered Mr Connon, his niece and nephew, before locating the second boat and recovering the other two casualties.

“We were only in the water for about 30 minutes but it seemed like forever. One minute felt like an hour,” Mr Connon said.

I can’t begin to express the relief of seeing that orange lifeboat rib coming over the waves at speed. A wave of emotion came over me knowing that everyone with me was going to be safe.

“It was a massive relief, mentally, emotionally, physically. I was drained at that stage, and didn’t know how much longer I could function. I’m a big man but we were scooped into that lifeboat like we weighed nothing.

“They were so professional and reassured us that we had done everything right."

All five were taken to Knockadoon pier for a medical assessment and their boats were recovered.

The emergency services said the group’s equipment, training and quick-thinking kept them safe until the rescuers got to them.

Mayday Mile campaign

The RNLI’s Mayday Mile campaign begins on Saturday and runs throughout the month. Participants can cover the distance in any way they like.

Crosshaven RNLI volunteer lifeboat Helm James Fegan plans to paddleboard a mile one day a week every week in May in his full RNLI crew kit.

