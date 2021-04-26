Husband launches fundraiser for rescue services who found wife in Comeragh Mountains

The husband of a runner who tragically died in the Comeragh Mountains has set up a fundraiser for the local volunteer mountain rescue services that recovered her body.

Gillian Ryan, 37, from Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Co Tipperary, went missing on April 18 on the Coumshingaun Loop trail.

Her body was found the following day in a steep gully above a lake by members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (Semra).

The search also involved the Search And Rescue Dog Association Ireland (SADRA), Rescue 117 of the Irish Coast Guard along with the Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dublin and Wicklow search teams and the Glen of Imaal mountain rescuers and Civil Defence volunteers.

Ms Ryan was a successful and elite runner with Thurles Crokes. She had won a number of high-profile races and was well-known in the road running and cross country circuits.

Her husband Conor, daughter Amelia Rose and son Conor have launched a fundraiser for the volunteer services that helped find the remains.

The fundraiser states: "On behalf of my late wife Gillian whose birthday is on the 8th of May. We would appreciate it if you could donate as a thank you to South Eastern Mountain Rescue for all their hard work and kindness."

Having quickly hit its initial target of €6,000, it is now encroaching on its fresh goal of €10,000 and has been described by Semra members as "humbling".

Ms Ryan's funeral was held at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles over the weekend where she was remembered for her love of running and as someone who brought “joy and light to so many people" during her life.

“She was kind, friendly, generous, and would lift your spirits with her friendly smile," the funeral Mass heard.

"She loved running with Thurles Crokes, road running, cross country with the national awards she won.

Gillian was happy out in the fresh air, enjoying the countryside. Gillian loved being out of doors running."

Members of Semra also provided a guard of honour for the ceremony.

"It was good for our members to be able to take part and to see it through from that initial day searching," said Liz Browne, spokeswoman for the group.

The group, which is entirely voluntary, receives funding from the Department of Transport to cover some insurance costs but relies on donations for other costs, she added.

"We really appreciate the support, the poor man must be going through a rough time and that extreme generosity is humbling," Ms Browne said.

"We do what we can to help people where we can and this will help us to continue to do that wherever it is needed."