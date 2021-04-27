Community in Whitegate fear tragic event without footpath extension

Residents in an estate in East Cork are pleading with Cork County Council to continue efforts to provide a footpath extension on a busy stretch of road, despite recently having to abandon plans at the last minute.

The footpath from Whitegate's Glebe Manor hillside estate at Ardnabourkey slopes towards the busy R630 junction, which connects to Whitegate village, a playground, and riverside walkways.

The footpath terminates at a ditch bordering private property, compelling pedestrians to step onto 30-metre section on roadway that barely facilitates two cars to pass.

Safety is further compromised by a gradual bend.

Built in 2006, the estate houses over 50 families and a similar number of children.

Deirdre Collins says she always drives when taking her 7-year-old daughter to the playground or bringing her dog walking after a near-miss left her “terrified”.

Suzanne Kelly avoids walking the route after dusk while another mum recalls once desperately threw her 3-year-old old son “into nettles”, as a speeding car bore down on them.

Denise Collins even advises her children to walk on the left, “where drivers’ visibility is better”, when going towards the village.

Earlier this month, following discussions with the property owner, council workers deposited building materials on the footpath prior to constructing the extension.

However, the owner changed his mind and denied access, leaving the residents dejected.

“We couldn’t believe it”, sighs Denise, who helped organise a brief demonstration to vent local frustrations and to highlight the situation.

Cork County Council senior executive roads engineer Dave Clarke confirms that “regrettably, an issue with site possession” arose.

“The council is considering its options”, he says, agreeing that “normally in such circumstances” a compulsory purchase order would be among them.

Meantime “we just pray nothing tragic happens and that the council doesn’t abandon it”, says Denise.

The footpath problem is one of many that continues to prevent Glebe Manor from being taken in charge and which has drained locals’ faith in the council.

They include a huge mound of clay and vegetation where a playground was promised, abandoned creche foundations on which children play, and an incomplete estate entrance, with planning conditions and a site resolution plan neither enforced nor pursued.