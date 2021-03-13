Council accused of 'destroying habitats' by felling trees on Cork's Marina greenway

UCC expert raises concern that the local authority's greenway plan appears to involve reducing biodiversity
Council accused of 'destroying habitats' by felling trees on Cork's Marina greenway

Dr Eoin Lettice tweeted pictures of trees which have been felled at the Marina in Cork, saying a 'greenway' was being created by 'destroying habitats and biodiversity'. Picture via Twitter

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 19:35
Neil Michael

Cork City Council has been accused of “destroying habitats and biodiversity” by a University College Cork lecturer over the felling of trees along Cork's Marina.

Plant scientist Dr Eoin Lettice posted photos on Twitter taken of the Marina area of Blackrock in Cork City, saying: “Scenes at the Marina today are a little worrying, to say the least.” 

Dr Lettice, who is principal investigator at the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at UCC added: “The creation of a 'greenway' by destroying habitats and biodiversity. And still no sign of the Trees Officer for @corkcitycouncil, as promised."

The tweet led to a string of responses voicing concern at the number of trees that had been chopped down along the popular walkway.

Peter Horgan, Labour local area representative in Blackrock, called on Cork City Council to explain why it needed to cut down so many trees.

“Communications around this project has been pretty poor,” he said.

“Nobody seems to know why the council needs to cut down so many trees. What they have left is something that is very, very stark.

People need to know why this measure has been taken at a time when we are supposed to be protecting biodiversity, not destroying it.

“Do we want something that is prim and proper without a single leaf out of place, or do we want somewhere with the wildness of nature at the heart of it?

"I would say people want the latter, and would be happy to walk around trees to get to where they need to get to."

Work on turning the old Blackrock to Passage West railway line into the Passage Railway Greenway linking Cork City to Carrigaline started about two weeks ago.

The council's stated aim is to improve this popular greenway as a dedicated cycling and walking route to and from Cork City and Cork Harbour.

Avenue for biodiversity

In February, the council also stated that the Passage Railway Greenway Improvement Scheme Phase 2 aims to "increase the greenway’s function as an avenue for biodiversity/wildlife and green space".

It said it is also designed "to protect and enhance the ecological, environmental, architectural and archaeological heritage along the route".

Mr Horgan said: “Everyone wants to see the improvement works on the greenway but people have been taken aback at the sheer scale of trees taken down.

“We hear a lot about a trees officer being put in place but none exists still.

“There has to be a full communication plan to explain why these trees were felled.

“If we are serious about biodiversity, we have to show it.” 

Cork City Council was asked for a comment.

