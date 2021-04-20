Tributes paid to 'beautiful friend and athlete' Gillian after body found

Tributes are pouring in for a “beautiful” mother of two whose body was found on the Comeragh Mountains.

A well-known and popular national athlete, Gillian Ryan, from the Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Co Tipperary was a member of Thurles Crokes Athletic Club.

The 37-year-old’s husband Conor and children, Conor Jr and Amelia, are being comforted by their extended family.

Ms Ryan worked as a hairdresser and was a prominent member of the athletic club and had represented the club in local and national races on both the road and cross-country circuit, winning many events over the last several years.

Gardaí said her body was found at around 6.30pm on Monday. Ms Ryan was last seen at 12.45pm on Sunday.

Emergency services members remained with her remains for several hours until they were removed from the Coumshingaun Loop trail. An autopsy is expected to be carried out today at University Hospital Waterford.

It is understood Ms Ryan died following a tragic accident. Ms Ryan resumed competitive running in late 2018 after a gap of several years.

'So full of love and positivity'

Gillian Ryan: 'So full of love and positivity. Running with Gillian made the many miles fly by in laughter and chat'. Picture: Thurles Crokes Athletic Club Facebook

Thurles Crokes Athletic Club paid tribute to its “beautiful” member.

It said in a statement: "It is with absolute shock and heartbreak that we announce the untimely passing of our beautiful friend and athlete Gillian.

"So full of love and positivity. Running with Gillian made the many miles fly by in laughter and chat.

"Our love, prayers and condolences to her husband Conor, daughter Amelia, and son Conor at this time.”

Local Fianna Fáil county councillor Sean Ryan said: “The community is in deep shock at the loss of such a wonderful lady. News of the accident and her untimely passing has sent shock waves through Thurles and Moycarkey Borris where she was best known and highly respected.

“All our thoughts are with her husband Conor, children, extended family and friends.”

Extensive search efforts

The coast guard air and sea rescue 117 Sikorsky helicopter used a heat camera for several hours throughout Monday afternoon in a bid to pinpoint Ms Ryan's location.

Up to 30 highly trained members of mountain rescue teams took part in the search along the Tipperary/Waterford mountain range.

Gardaí and mountain rescue located the body close to an area where she had been believed to been last seen.

The search effort in the Comeragh Mountains on Monday.

Ms Ryan was due to return from her run along the Coumshingaun Loop trail at 2pm on Sunday, but when her husband did not hear from her, he alerted emergency services at 3pm. She had been in constant contact with family members prior to 2pm.

The South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association (SEMRA) was leading the multi-agency search, along with Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland (SADRA), Rescue 117 helicopter of the Irish Coast Guard, and local gardaí.

On Monday, mountain rescue volunteers from other parts of the country joined the efforts, including members of Kerry Mountain Rescue, Dublin and Wicklow search teams, and the Glen of Imaal mountain rescuers. Civil Defence volunteers also began assisting in the search.

In a previous interview with Thurles Crokes Athletic Club, Ms Ryan said running was her joy.

She said her running goal for the future was “to get as many adventure runs as I can in.

I love to run and feel blessed to be able to. I want to take my running to be able to join half marathons in beautiful places.

"What a dream to be able to run 22km along coastlines or scenic beauty spots.

“It's a huge gift and I want to enjoy it. This is my wish for my running. This is what makes me happy, I came to realise this is my dream for running. Not to burn out for the wins.

“If I come to do well in races that's an amazing high and I will always do my best but my love of running is to enjoy it and see beautiful places with amazing people along the way.