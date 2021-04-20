Cork man arrested after robbery of French Bulldog

Gardaí investigating the theft of a dog in Cork by a man armed with what is believed to be a hammer have made an arrest.

The man was detained at Mayfield Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Denis McCarthy was out walking his dog, Rocco, on Ballincollie Road at around 4.30pm on April 11 when the incident occurred.

He was walking his usual route with the family's beloved one-and-a-half-year-old French Bulldog when a white car drove past him then turned in the lane and drove past again.

When the car pulled up behind him, a man exited the car, armed with what is believed to be a hammer, and threatened the man to hand over his dog.

The dog was then taken and put in the car, which then left the area.

The robbery was reported to gardaí and as part of the investigation, the dog was recovered from Watercourse Road in Cork City and returned to Mc McCarthy the next day.

Gardaí have since charged the arrested man, aged in his late 20s, who is expected to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Mr McCarthy has previously thanked the gardaí and credited social media for the dog's safe return after a successful online appeal.