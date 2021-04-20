Investigation of alleged weapons possession 'complex', court hears

Man accused of possessing rifle, shotgun, 397 rounds of ammunition and 125 shotgun cartridges, and a pipe bomb in Kerry
Ivan Gilder: Charged with four offences under the Firearms Act and the Explosive Substance Act. File picture: Andy Gibson

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 14:00
Anne Lucey

The investigation into the alleged unlawful possession by a 59-year-old man of weapons and ammunition in a remote area near Sneem, Co Kerry, was "complex”, a Dublin-based detective told Killarney District Court today.

Ivan Gilder, of Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem, originally from Scotland, had appeared before Bantry District Court on March 29 after being charged with four offences under the Firearms Act and the Explosive Substance Act.

The allegations including knowingly having in his possession a rifle, a shotgun, 397 rounds of ammunition and 125 shotgun cartridges, and a pipe bomb at Gearha North, Sneem, on March 27.

He had been remanded on bail to Killarney today.

Detective Barry Cashman of the Special Detective Unit in Dublin told the court in Killarney his application was for further remand for 12 weeks.

"This is a complex investigation," the detective told Judge David Waters.

The file was still with the DPP, he added.

Mr Gilder’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, agreed it was a recent case and that “this is a matter with an awful lot involved".

The judge noted the file was being prepared. He granted the adjournment and remanded Mr Gilder on continuing bail to July 20 for the DPP's directions.

