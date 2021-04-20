Investigation of alleged weapons possession 'complex', court hears

The investigation into the alleged unlawful possession by a 59-year-old man of weapons and ammunition in a remote area near Sneem, Co Kerry, was "complex”, a Dublin-based detective told Killarney District Court today.

Ivan Gilder, of Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem, originally from Scotland, had appeared before Bantry District Court on March 29 after being charged with four offences under the Firearms Act and the Explosive Substance Act.