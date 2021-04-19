Internationally-acclaimed author named Cork Person of the Month 

An internationally-acclaimed author who has won multiple awards has been announced as the April winner of the Cork Person of the Month award.

The accolade has been given to Douglas-based author Billy O’Callaghan who has won many awards for his work, including the prestigious Bord Gáis Energy Book Award and has been previously been shortlisted for the Costa Short Story Award.

His collections of short stories and novels have achieved international acclaim, and have been translated into a dozen languages.

Booker Prize-winning author John Banville said Billy richly reserves an international reputation.

"This writer is the real thing. He is one of the finest writers in the tradition of John McGahern and Brian Friel," Mr Banville said.

O’Callaghan's latest novel, Life Sentences, published by Jonathan Cape earlier this year, is based on three generations of his own family, who were blighted by famine, war and loss.

Amongst its fans are best-selling author Anne Griffin, and RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy who said that Life Sentences was his Book of the Year.

Cork Person of the Month awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said Billy’s work has achieved rave reviews from top literature luminaries Robert Olen Butler, winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and New York Times bestselling author of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas John Boyne.

Billy’s other books, The Boatman and My Coney Island Baby, have also achieved literary acclaim around the world. We’re excited to celebrate Billy’s national and international success with the April Cork Person of the Month Award," Mr O'Callaghan said.

Billy O’Callaghan’s name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch which will take place on January 21, 2022.