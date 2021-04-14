WATCH: Rat infestation leaves residents of Cork City estate frustrated and worried 

Illegal dumping on the Kilmore road on the northside of Cork City is causing great distress to residents of Killala gardens in Knocknaheeney and has attracted mice and rats.

The rat infestation has led to some residents concerned for the safety of their children and one resident has caught several rodents in the engine block of his car.

Illegal dumping has been a long running issue for the area.

Cork City Council have been making several clearances of the rubbish dumped illegally in the area but the refuse has started to build up on the grounds of the local GAA club, St Vincents.

Members of the club took part in a clean up operation after rubbish was dumped over the fence of the grounds.

Local Councillors Kenneth Collins and Mick Nugent said the problem has been ongoing for some time and that a "frustrating" minority is causing distress to residents of the area.

"I'm from the northside, I'm from the northside all my life, and its getting very frustrating when you have people who abide by the rules and regulations of our city and those who don't give a tuppenny," said Mr Collins.

"We're always saying this, but unfortunately there is always an element of people or society that doesn't care about their neighbour or their area, and the area gets a bad name," he added.

"It's just very frustrating, very frustrating for people," he said.

Residents have trapped vermin in their cars as the rat infestation grows worse.

Mr Nugent said the housing and environmental departments of Cork City Council could coordinate information better to target repeated offenders in the area but recognises the issue is a "difficult one to tackle".

A council bylaw previously used to tackle areas of persistent illegal dumping is also an option, said Mr Collins, where residents are asked to produce proof they have a refuse collection service for their homes.

"I believe the housing department and waste management should come as one and do a full-scale knock on the doors of every resident," he said.

Both Sinn Féin representatives said bollards on the Churchfield road provide cover for illegal dumping and introduced a motion at this week's Cork City Council meeting for their removal.

They are also calling for the installation of CCTV cameras in the area to deter further litter dumping on the landbanks.

Cork City Council said it does not comment on individual housing cases but said it "is satisfied that the Housing Section are taking all necessary measures in order to address any issues arising and in particular issues that are under our direct responsibility.

"Where the cause of infestations or factors that precipitate infestations, are indirectly within the remit of the City Council to address, it has and does seek to assist in every way it can."

Members of St Vincents GAA club took part in a local clean up as the illegal dumping problem mounts. Cork City council have been making regular clearances of the area.

HSE Environmental Health has previously played a role in tackling vermin complaints but has not been contacted by the council with regards to the Killala garden infestation.

Responsibility for handling vermin infestations on council land lies with the council, said the HSE Environmental Health department who confirmed Cork City Council has not contacted them about the issue.

"The statutory responsibility for treating rats and mice on Cork City Council land and properties rests with Cork City Council, and the local authority makes its own arrangements to investigate and deal with such complaints. The HSE Environmental Health Service has not been contacted by Cork City Council officials about supports for the residents," a spokesperson for HSE Environmental Health said.