Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital falls to four-month low

There are 189 patients with Covid-19 being treated in Irish hospitals on Wednesday morning – the lowest number in more than four months.

The newest figures published on the Health Service Executive (HSE)’s daily operations website show there were 11 new Covid-19 admissions on Tuesday. At the same time, 17 patients were discharged.

The majority of hospitals in the country are now treating fewer than 10 patients with Covid-19.

Most of the hospitals treating more patients than this are in Dublin – Beaumont Hospital is treating 24, the Mater Hospital and St James’s Hospital are treating 20 Covid patients each, and Connolly Hospital is treating 17.

Tallaght Hospital and Naas Hospital in Kildare are treating 13 patients each.

Munster

In Munster, University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment, at 12.

While the overall number of patients being treated in Irish hospitals has fallen substantially in recent days and weeks, there has been a slight increase in the number being treated in intensive care units (ICUs).

Forty seven people were receiving treatment in ICUs on Tuesday night – an increase of just one from Monday evening’s figure.

Of these, 27 patients were being treated with a ventilator to help them breathe.

Officials at the Department of Health confirmed 18 further Covid-19-related deaths on Tuesday night.

Seven of the deaths occurred in April, three are from March, three are from February, and three more occurred in January.

One death was reported as occurring before January and another remains under investigation.

The median age of the deaths reported yesterday evening was 85. The oldest death confirmed was aged 102 while the youngest was 46.

There has now been a total of 4,803 Covid-19 deaths in Ireland since the pandemic began.

A further 358 cases were also confirmed last night.

166 of the new cases were reported in Dublin and 39 are located in Donegal.

Sixteen cases were identified in Kildare along with 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick, and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Last night’s confirmed cases bring the total number reported since the outbreak began to 241,684.