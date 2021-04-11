Watch: Is it Fungie? Possible sighting six months after vanishing

After almost six months, a marine wildlife group suspect they may have spotted the beloved dolphin 30 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale.
Fungie the dolphin in Dingle. Picture: Graham Murphy

Sun, 11 Apr, 2021 - 19:48
Nicole Glennon

When Dr Ronan Glynn said there were “many reasons for hope” this evening, he was talking about Ireland’s battle with the coronavirus, but for Fungie’s fans, there may be another.

Almost six months after the beloved dolphin went missing, a marine wildlife group suspect they may have spotted Dingle's greatest attraction in the Rebel County. 

In a video shared by ORCA Ireland, a solitary bottlenose dolphin can be seen splashing around in the sea, interacting with the boat.

The group say it is the second sighting of an individual solitary bottlenose dolphin in the area, though this time it followed them 30 miles (48km) south of the Old Head of Kinsale.

“People who know Fungie well have said it exhibits similar behaviour,” the group said.

However, they added this dolphin appears to be smaller than Fungie, so it may be a false alarm.

The marine wildlife group are asking people to download their Observers App where you can log any images or videos you may have had with dolphins recently and help them #FindFungie.

Wherever Fungie is, we hope he's back in Dingle for the summer. 

What Fungie did for us: How the Dingle dolphin left us with a parting gift

