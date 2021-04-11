Watch: Is it Fungie? Possible sighting six months after vanishing

When Dr Ronan Glynn said there were “many reasons for hope” this evening, he was talking about Ireland’s battle with the coronavirus, but for Fungie’s fans, there may be another.

Almost six months after the beloved dolphin went missing, a marine wildlife group suspect they may have spotted Dingle's greatest attraction in the Rebel County.

Is FUNGIE back? Re:OBS- second observation of the same individual solitary bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus) interacting with boats only this time it followed Mike 30 miles south of the Old Head of Kinsale! @irishexaminer @thesundaytimes @ORCA_Ireland @DingleSea pic.twitter.com/w1iCqDUCk7 — Observers App (@ObserversApp) April 11, 2021

In a video shared by ORCA Ireland, a solitary bottlenose dolphin can be seen splashing around in the sea, interacting with the boat.

The group say it is the second sighting of an individual solitary bottlenose dolphin in the area, though this time it followed them 30 miles (48km) south of the Old Head of Kinsale.

“People who know Fungie well have said it exhibits similar behaviour,” the group said.

However, they added this dolphin appears to be smaller than Fungie, so it may be a false alarm.

Help to #FindFungie and log your observations to the @ObserversApp this summer 🐬📲💙



More footage of the possible #Fungie encounter off Kinsale. People who know Fungie well have said it exhibits similar behaviour, but this dolphin is smaller so it is unlikely!#CitizenScience pic.twitter.com/sGed6YjqRv — Observers App (@ObserversApp) April 11, 2021

The marine wildlife group are asking people to download their Observers App where you can log any images or videos you may have had with dolphins recently and help them #FindFungie.

Wherever Fungie is, we hope he's back in Dingle for the summer.