Fears lack of litter bins will destroy Cork Harbour beauty spot  

Concerns have been raised that a recently-opened beauty spot in Cork Harbour will become inundated with rubbish because Cork County Council will not put litter bins into it.

County councillors representing the Cobh Municipal District, which overseas Haulbowline Island, have expressed concern that many people are dumping waste, including dog waste, at the so-called People’s Park and in the adjoining harbour.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen called on the municipal council to review the decision not to have rubbish or dog-fouling bins in the new park and wondered why the toilet block there had not been opened, though the area was recently opened to the public.

Mr Rasmussen said he worked close to the park and often went for a stroll there at lunchtimes. “People are throwing bags of rubbish into the water. I know it [installing bins] will be an additional cost to the council, but we need to keep it clean,” Mr Rasmussen said.

Fine Gael’s Sinead Sheppard said she had been informed that if their municipal district provided bins, Carrigaline Municipal District Council, which is nearer to the site, would ensure they were emptied.

Cobh Municipal District officer Paraig Lynch said their municipal district would still have to pay for this.

“The reality is that for the last number of years, amenity walk bins are not being provided. There are none in Bandon, Midleton, and Carrigaline,” Mr Lynch said, pointing out that people should take their own rubbish home.

He added that the toilet block would be finished once construction restrictions were relaxed and the contractor was able to get back on site.

Fine Gael’s Anthony Barry said:

“If people do bring litter into a public park they should take it home, but unfortunately some people tend to dump it. We’ve seen this happen on the walkway in Midleton and there’s a lot of negativity about the lack of bins.”

“It’s unbelievable that people would throw bags of used dog foul into the water. What about the litter warden?” Green councillor Alan O’Connor asked.

Sean O’Callaghan, the most senior council official for the Cobh area, pointed out there are no bins in Killarney National Park “We’re not going to put bins in there [Haulbowline]. Unfortunately, there will be abuse of our bins, even in the middle of our towns. So just imagine the abuse of the bins with people putting their domestic rubbish into that park,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

Mr Rasmussen said dog fouling was a health and safety issue. “I’m concerned that down the road we will have even a bigger problem with this and general littering,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said they would erect signs telling people to take their rubbish home.