Haulbowline Island park set finally to open to the public

Haulbowline Island Amenity Park in Ringaskiddy will be open to the public from on Friday, following delays of more than a year and a half.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, in conjunction with the Department of Defence, was meant to hand the park over to Cork County Council in May 2019. However, there was a delay in preparing the lease for the site.

The recreational area will be a welcome addition to the Cork Harbour region, particularly for the residents of Ringaskiddy.

The new park includes 4km of walkways along the side of the harbour, a 1km jogging circuit, and numerous seating areas.

The park has also been extensively landscaped. There are more than 200 trees in the park, as well as wildflower areas to promote biodiversity and wildlife habitation.

Mayor of the county of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the opening of the park.

“Covid-19 restrictions have seen a huge uptake in people using our parks, beaches and greenways to get exercise within their 5km.

"Haulbowline Island Amenity Park will be a fantastic asset, particularly to the people of Ringaskiddy and the immediate surrounding area.

People living outside 5km from the park will have to wait to visit Haulbowline but it will be worth the wait for the spectacular views of Cork Harbour.”

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said that innovative and customised solutions were applied throughout the development of the park, creating a "spectacular end result, excellent amenities and the establishment of woodlands and wildflower areas”.

A spokesperson for Ringaskiddy and District Residents Association also welcomed the opening of the park, and highlighted the value of this amenity to local residents: "any environmentally-friendly recreational amenities are most welcome and long overdue for our community."

Cork County Council and An Garda Síochána said they would like to remind the public that the park is currently only open to those living within 5km of Haulbowline and that Covid-19 travel restrictions would be enforced.

The park is gated and will be open to the public from 9am to 4.30pm in the winter months, with spring and summer hours to be decided at a later date.

Visitors should be aware that the park gates will be locked at closing time.