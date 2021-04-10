Toy Show's Adam King shares update on broken leg

Adam King and his father David are pictured before The Late Late Show for a special segment on RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Pictures: Andrees Poveda

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 12:43
Greg Murphy

Toy Show breakout star Adam King has shared an update on his broken leg situation thanking the public for their good wishes.

The Cork boy, 6, who is living with Brittle Bones, spent Easter weekend in hospital after suffering a fracture to his femur.

In the short video, posted to his social media accounts, Adam said his leg "is still sore but it's getting much better" and thanked everyone for their wishes.

 

In a longer update on Adam's Instagram account, his dad David said "Adam is doing really well."

He said: " A long week and glad to be out the other side of it.

"We are focused on the positives - no surgery! Normally when Adam has a break it involves surgery and 6-8 weeks immobilised in a double leg cast from his hips to his ankles!"

This latest break is Adam's fifth femur fracture but did not require surgery.

"Hopefully, he will have the cast off in 4 weeks and will be ready for road again."

David thanked the public for their private messages, cards, posts and well wishes.

"He feels very loved. People really are very very kind! "

Cork's Adam King spent Easter in hospital with broken bone

