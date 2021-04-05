Cork's Adam King spent Easter in hospital with broken bone

Cork's aspiring Capcom astronaut Adam King was hospitalised with a broken bone over the Easter Weekend and received treatment in Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a fractured femur.

The six-year-old was born osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, the most severe form of the condition which causes brittle bones.

Adam is happy to be home now but very sore, his father, David King wrote in a social media post last night.

Thanking the CUH for their care and praising their professionalism, Mr King said his son would not require surgery for the fracture.

“So a little personal post – as you all know Adam has brittle bones and sadly he suffered a femur fracture this weekend.

“Thankfully he does not require surgery this time. He is happy to be home but is very sore. Please keep him in your thoughts.”

Mr King said the family may be a little quieter on their active social media but thanked all their family and friends for their support.

"As always, our family are beyond grateful for the professionalism, care, and genuine love shown to Adam by everyone in our hospitals.

“To support the amazing work CUH do, please visit cuhcharity.ie.

"We may be a little bit quieter on here for a few days. Thanks to our family, friends, and everyone here for your love and support. Hugs.”

Adam King captured the nation with his space exploration dreams on the Late Late Toy Show last year.

Such was the popularity of his 'virtual hug' that he offered to Ryan Tubridy on the night, An Post began their own postage stamp and Valentine's Day Card and charity campaign inspired by the design.

The ‘Hug For You’ cards went on sale for Valentine’s Day to raise money for CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

Adam also received a special surprise visit from his favourite hospital porter, John Doyle.

Adam and his family have described being "blown away" by the response to their son's appearance on the Late Late Toy Show.

Following his appearance on the Toy Show Adam, who has a huge interest in all things space, received a message from retired astronaut Chris Hadfield who said he was hugely impressed by the youngster.

Adam also visited the National Space Centre in an exclusive tour at Elfordstown Earthstation near Midleton in Cork.