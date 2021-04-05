Cork's Adam King spent Easter in hospital with broken bone

Adam is happy to be home now but very sore, his father, David King wrote in a social media post on Sunday night
Cork's Adam King spent Easter in hospital with broken bone

Adam King won the hearts of the country after his appearance on the Late Late Toy Show and gifting his 'Virtual Hug' to host Ryan Tubridy. Picture: Andres Poveda Photography.

Mon, 05 Apr, 2021 - 12:10
Ciarán Sunderland

Cork's aspiring Capcom astronaut Adam King was hospitalised with a broken bone over the Easter Weekend and received treatment in Cork University Hospital (CUH) for a fractured femur. 

The six-year-old was born osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, the most severe form of the condition which causes brittle bones.

Adam is happy to be home now but very sore, his father, David King wrote in a social media post last night. 

Thanking the CUH for their care and praising their professionalism, Mr King said his son would not require surgery for the fracture. 

“So a little personal post – as you all know Adam has brittle bones and sadly he suffered a femur fracture this weekend.

“Thankfully he does not require surgery this time. He is happy to be home but is very sore. Please keep him in your thoughts.”

Mr King said the family may be a little quieter on their active social media but thanked all their family and friends for their support.

"As always, our family are beyond grateful for the professionalism, care, and genuine love shown to Adam by everyone in our hospitals.

“To support the amazing work CUH do, please visit cuhcharity.ie.

"We may be a little bit quieter on here for a few days. Thanks to our family, friends, and everyone here for your love and support. Hugs.”

Adam King captured the nation with his space exploration dreams on the Late Late Toy Show last year.

Such was the popularity of his 'virtual hug' that he offered to Ryan Tubridy on the night, An Post began their own postage stamp and Valentine's Day Card and charity campaign inspired by the design. 

The ‘Hug For You’ cards went on sale for Valentine’s Day to raise money for CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

Adam also received a special surprise visit from his favourite hospital porter, John Doyle. 

Adam and his family have described being "blown away" by the response to their son's appearance on the Late Late Toy Show. 

Following his appearance on the Toy Show Adam, who has a huge interest in all things space, received a message from retired astronaut Chris Hadfield who said he was hugely impressed by the youngster.

Adam also visited the National Space Centre in an exclusive tour at Elfordstown Earthstation near Midleton in Cork. 

Read More

Adam King sends virtual hug to people of Ireland for 2021

More in this section

Jumanji The Next Level UK Premiere - London The Rock drinks tequila and he sings hit Crystal Swing song
‘We are like prisoners in our home’: Residents fearful of crowds gathering at Cork beauty spots ‘We are like prisoners in our home’: Residents fearful of crowds gathering at Cork beauty spots
Cork city centre sees second anti-lockdown protest Cork city centre sees second anti-lockdown protest
place: corkperson: adam king
Cork's Adam King spent Easter in hospital with broken bone

Cleric criticises Bishop of Waterford over alleged Covid breach

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 32
  • 35
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices