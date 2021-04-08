OPW minister asks Blackpool flood relief scheme opponents to withdraw appeal

The minister for the Office of Public Works (OPW) has appealed to objectors to the Blackpool flood relief scheme to stand down and allow the scheme to proceed.

In recent weeks, an opposition group has voiced concerns about the scheme.

The group, Save Our Bride Otters (Sobo), say they believe the OPW’s plans are unnecessarily expensive, will result in more flooding instead of less, and will see a loss of habitat for the European otters, a protected species, which live on the Bride.

They believe the €20.5m project should not have been given the go-ahead by public expenditure minister Michael McGrath earlier this month, and they are mounting a legal challenge to his decision.

A photo of the river before the proposed work (top) and an impression of the way it may appear after the OPW's flood defence work near Orchard Court in Blackpool.

OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan says many potential solutions were considered over the last eight years the scheme has been developing, but assures those who oppose the plans that “extensive consultation” has taken place with relevant parties — such as Inland Fisheries Ireland, the National Monuments Service, and the National Parks and Wildlife Service — to ensure minimal impact to the environment.

'Rigorous selection process'

He added that all proposed alternatives suggested by opponents have already been considered during the development of the scheme.

“The selection of the confirmed scheme has been the result of a rigorous selection process to ensure that the solution brought forward represents the optimum solution for Blackpool having fairly weighed up the relative merits of all of the various constraints, opinions and viewpoints,” he said.

For those concerned about the potential impacts of the works to otters, the OPW said that “a range of appropriate mitigation measures are already provided in the design of the scheme,” including the incorporation of otter ledges and light wells in the culverted section, as well as habitat enhancement measures targeting otters upstream.

Minister's appeal to objectors

Mr O’Donovan says he recognises everyone’s right to appeal planning decisions, but said he appeals to those who oppose the plans to “consider the homeowners and businesses of this area, who have been subjected to the nightmare of flooding, who remain at risk today, and who now finally see a solution which can bring this nightmare to an end”.

"Nearly 300 properties and businesses will benefit from the scheme, including many traders whose livelihoods are at stake, especially as many cannot get insurance today due to previous flooding in this community,” he said.

Construction is due to commence on the scheme in the early months of next year.