Pictures: Bantry gorse fire blaze lasted nine hours

West Cork councillors appeal to people to stop setting fires and to consider the impact they have on the environment
Through the use of controlled burning, hoses and beaters, Bantry Fire Brigade brought the gorse blaze under control. Picture: Andy Gibson

Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 20:45
Caitlín Griffin

A large gorse fire blazed through hundreds of acres in the Seskin area of Bantry throughout the night until the early hours of this morning.

The Munster Regional Communications Centre, which is responsible for mobilising fire appliances within the region, said Bantry Fire Brigade dispatched one unit to the scene near Bantry after receiving a call at approximately 10.26pm yesterday.

It is thought the fire was started deliberately. Picture: Andy Gibson

Cork County Council said the fire spread to the townland of Trawlebane and reported hazardous driving conditions as roads became “smoke-logged” in patches.

Bantry Fire Brigade warned road users last night to take caution if driving near the area.

After almost nine hours, the crew members returned to the station at around 7.20am this morning.

Danny Collins, Independent councillor for Bantry has pleaded with the people of West Cork to stop burning fires and to “think of the wildlife". 

“Thanks to the excellent work of the crew, no damage was done to homes or surrounding farmlands.

“This is not the time of year to be burning fires, especially with the recent dry weather, and I would ask people to stop burning fires and to think of the damage it will have on surrounding wildlife,” he said.

'This is not the time of year to be burning fires." said local councillor. Danny Collins says. Picture: Andy Gibson

West Cork Fine Gael councillor, Karen Coakley, commended the tireless efforts of the Bantry Fire Brigade.

“I believe the fire service did fantastic work and once again we have seen our frontline heroes going above and beyond the call of duty,” she said.

Damage to wildlife

Head of advocacy for Birdwatch Ireland said the burning of vegetation is illegal from March 1 to August 31 under the Wildlife Act in order to protect birds nesting in gorse, heather and scrub.

"While adult birds can fly, severe damage is done to the habitat, territories and nests of wild birds but eggs and hatchlings will be killed," Oonagh Duggan said. "Other wildlife is impacted too — carbon is released, and soils and watercourses can be damaged." 

Pressure on firefighters

Ms Duggan emphasised the pressure this puts on fire services as well as the financial cost to the exchequer to put out these fires. 

"Agriculture policy needs to reward farmers to keep these habitats but, until that happens, those that light fires at this time of the year are in breach of the law and causing untold damage," she said.

