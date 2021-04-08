Munster Rugby team up with children’s ambulance service to fund next vehicle

Munster Rugby have teamed up with Ireland’s national children’s ambulance service to fund the charity’s next vehicle.

BUMBLEance, founded by Mary and Tony Heffernan from Castlemaine in Co Kerry, provides a national service for critically and seriously ill children, who require transportation between their home and children’s hospitals, hospices, national treatment centres and respite centres.

The uniquely designed Munster Rugby and BUMBLEance-branded vehicle will be known as the #MunsterMachine and will hopefully join the fleet later in 2021.

The charity hopes to raise over €250,000 through the initiative to fund the vehicle which will be its 18th.

Tony and Mary Heffernan founded BUMBLEance after their 5-year-old daughter Saoirse died with Batten Disease. Tragically, their son Liam later succumbed to the same condition. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“For years, we have been transporting our King and Queen Bees from Munster and beyond in comfort and style,” BUMBLEance co-founder and CEO, Tony Heffernan, said.

“Now with the support of Munster Rugby and fans, we will be getting the Red Army mobilised to help even more children.”

“There are a number of ways to get involved," he added, "with an amazing opportunity for a limited number of supporters to become virtual stakeholders in the vehicle itself."

BUMBLEance, which has made over 14,000 trips nationwide since its inception, is part of The Saoirse Foundation which was founded by the Heffernans in 2010 after their young daughter, Saoirse, was diagnosed with the rare and fatal neurological condition Batten Disease.

Little Saoirse passed away in January 2011 when she was only five years old. Tragically, the Heffernans' son Liam was also diagnosed with Batten Disease and he also passed away at just five years old in 2014.

A preview of the vehicle decked out in its Munster Rugby livery. The Heffernans, BUMBLEance, and Munster Rugby are appealing to rugby fans to get behind the national campaign.

“Both Tony and I will be donating to the Munster Machine ourselves in memory of our two children, Saoirse and Liam,” Mrs Heffernan said.

“We would encourage all fellow Munster Rugby supporters, BUMBLEance fans, and anyone wishing to get involved, to do the same. It is a great legacy to be associated with and it offers families a unique opportunity to celebrate the life, birthday, or other milestones of their loved one, friend, or the Munster supporter in their life.”

For anyone who would like to get behind the Munster Machine, details can be found at this link on bumbleance.com.