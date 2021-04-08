Munster Rugby team up with children’s ambulance service to fund next vehicle

Stars appeal to rugby fans to get behind BUMBLEance, which provides a national service for children who are seriously ill
Munster Rugby team up with children’s ambulance service to fund next vehicle

Munster Rugby players Conor Phillips, Peter O'Mahony, and Keynon Knox launching the #MunsterMachine initiative to help fund the 18th BUMBLEance vehicle. They are asking rugby fans to get involved via the link at the foot of this article. 

Thu, 08 Apr, 2021 - 19:00
Nicole Glennon

Munster Rugby have teamed up with Ireland’s national children’s ambulance service to fund the charity’s next vehicle.

BUMBLEance, founded by Mary and Tony Heffernan from Castlemaine in Co Kerry, provides a national service for critically and seriously ill children, who require transportation between their home and children’s hospitals, hospices, national treatment centres and respite centres.

The uniquely designed Munster Rugby and BUMBLEance-branded vehicle will be known as the #MunsterMachine and will hopefully join the fleet later in 2021.

The charity hopes to raise over €250,000 through the initiative to fund the vehicle which will be its 18th.

Tony and Mary Heffernan founded BUMBLEance after their 5-year-old daughter Saoirse died with Batten Disease. Tragically, their son Liam later succumbed to the same condition. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Tony and Mary Heffernan founded BUMBLEance after their 5-year-old daughter Saoirse died with Batten Disease. Tragically, their son Liam later succumbed to the same condition. Picture: Brian Lougheed

“For years, we have been transporting our King and Queen Bees from Munster and beyond in comfort and style,” BUMBLEance co-founder and CEO, Tony Heffernan, said.

“Now with the support of Munster Rugby and fans, we will be getting the Red Army mobilised to help even more children.”

“There are a number of ways to get involved," he added, "with an amazing opportunity for a limited number of supporters to become virtual stakeholders in the vehicle itself."

BUMBLEance, which has made over 14,000 trips nationwide since its inception, is part of The Saoirse Foundation which was founded by the Heffernans in 2010 after their young daughter, Saoirse, was diagnosed with the rare and fatal neurological condition Batten Disease. 

Little Saoirse passed away in January 2011 when she was only five years old. Tragically, the Heffernans' son Liam was also diagnosed with Batten Disease and he also passed away at just five years old in 2014.

A preview of the vehicle decked out in its Munster Rugby livery. The Heffernans, BUMBLEance, and Munster Rugby are appealing to rugby fans to get behind the national campaign.

A preview of the vehicle decked out in its Munster Rugby livery. The Heffernans, BUMBLEance, and Munster Rugby are appealing to rugby fans to get behind the national campaign.

“Both Tony and I will be donating to the Munster Machine ourselves in memory of our two children, Saoirse and Liam,” Mrs Heffernan said.

“We would encourage all fellow Munster Rugby supporters, BUMBLEance fans, and anyone wishing to get involved, to do the same. It is a great legacy to be associated with and it offers families a unique opportunity to celebrate the life, birthday, or other milestones of their loved one, friend, or the Munster supporter in their life.” 

For anyone who would like to get behind the Munster Machine, details can be found at this link on bumbleance.com

Read More

Bumbleance: Keeping the buzz going for seriously ill kids

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Feb 19, 2021 'No warning', says Killarney GP as over-70s vaccine delivery delayed
Two first-time novelists shortlisted for Irish Novel of the Year Award at Listowel Writers' Week Two first-time novelists shortlisted for Irish Novel of the Year Award at Listowel Writers' Week
Man arrested in Cork City after seizure of suspected heroin worth over €4,000  Man arrested in Cork City after seizure of suspected heroin worth over €4,000 
#childrens health#children’s hospitalcharityfundraisingplace: irelandplace: kerryplace: munsterperson: tony heffernanperson: mary heffernanorganisation: bumbleanceorganisation: munster rugby
Munster Rugby team up with children’s ambulance service to fund next vehicle

Cork GAA board ordered to pay over €300k for lighting on routes to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

  • 23
  • 27
  • 39
  • 40
  • 41
  • 42
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices