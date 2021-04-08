Cork political figures rail against Bessborough apartment plans

A senior Government minister has said plans for an apartment scheme on the site of the former Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork are "entirely inappropriate".

Last month, An Bórd Pleanala said it would stage an oral hearing into the planning application for 179 apartments amid concerns by a campaign group that the development would encroach on a former children’s burial ground.

The proposed development has caused controversy as it emerged from the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes that 923 infants born at or associated with Bessborough died between 1922 and its closure in 1998.

Burial records

The commission could find burial records for only 64 infants.

Cork-based Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath is one of 18 third parties to make a submission to An Bord Pleanála on the ‘fast track’ Strategic Housing Development (SHD) plan by MWB Two Ltd.

In his submission, Mr McGrath said he has engaged with a number of survivor groups associated with the former mother and baby home at Bessborough and was "deeply concerned at this proposed development”.

"it seems to me to be entirely inappropriate for any development to proceed on this site prior to the site being properly investigated for human remains which we know to be there," he said.

It emerged from the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes that 923 infants born at or associated with Bessborough died between 1922 and its closure in 1998. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

He said it was "quite possible that the area subject to this proposed development is the site of human remains".

On that basis, he said he did not believe that this development should proceed.

Cork West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns told the appeals board that it is “disgraceful” that such an application is being proposed on the site of the former Bessborough mother and baby home.

Ms Cairns said given the unaccounted remains of hundreds of babies, “I believe it is a highly inappropriate proposal”.

Highly inappropriate

She said without a full survey of the estate, it would not only be highly inappropriate, but also a further insult to the survivors and their families.

Cork South Central Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said it was disrespectful and insensitive to lodge the planning application prior to the publication of the report of the Mothers and Baby Homes Commission.

He said the proposed development “has the potential to cause immense hurt and pain”.

The oral hearing later this month will be limited to dealing solely with the issue of the children’s burial ground.

The folly at Bessborough is adjacent to lands that are subject to a planning application for 179 apartments by MWB Two Ltd. Picture: Larry Cummins

The appeals board said the oral hearing would involve the board asking the developer for further clarification regarding the areas identified as “potential children’s burial ground”.

In his own submission, Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman said his primary purpose in submitting the observation was “to request the board to take account of the unresolved questions on the possibility and specific location of any unmarked burials on the site”.