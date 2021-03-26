Decision on Bessborough apartments plan postponed

MWB two Ltd had proposed the construction of 179 apartments on a parcel of land at the former Bessborough estate, however An Bord Pleanála has now opted for an oral hearing on the scheme
Computer-generated image of the proposed residential developments earmarked for a parcel of land on the former Bessborough estate in Cork.

An Bord Pleanála has opted to hold an oral hearing into plans for apartments on former mother and baby home land in Cork amid concerns about potential burials on the site.

The planning appeals board wants to further explore a range of issues linked to the planning application from MWB Two Ltd, made under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, for planning for 179-apartments in three blocks on privately owned land on the former Bessborough estate which overlaps an area marked on historic maps as 'Childrens Burial Ground'.

The board will ask the developers to provide further clarification about this area, focusing to the north-west of the Bessborough folly and within the SHD development site.

The board has noted that the southern parts of the three proposed apartment blocks encroach onto this potential burial ground.

“The board notes the comments of the Commission (of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes) that ‘the only way that this (ie, existence of burial grounds) can be established is by an excavation of the entire property including those areas that are not built on',” it said.

The developer will be asked to provide more information on the “appropriateness of the excavation, surveying, and monitoring during construction, as opposed to prior to construction or prior to the grant of a permission on the site.

And the applicant will also be asked to address the issue as to the viability or feasibility of the proposed development, in full or in part, were remains to be found within the areas identified for development.

The SHD process was introduced to fast-track the planning process for housing developments over 100-units.

The Bessborough SHD application was lodged last November and a decision was due by March 30.

But campaigners, the Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance (CSSA) and the Minister for Children have been among those to express concerns about the potential existence of burials on a site now being considered for housing development.

It is rare that the planning appeals board opts for an oral hearing on such SHD cases.

The Bessborough hearing will be held virtually on April 21, with the decision date now pushed out to May 25.

In a statement this morning, CSSA welcomed the holding of an oral hearing.

“It gives us a chance to present our concerns to the board in great detail,” a spokesperson said.

The board will hear from experts in bioarchaeology, cartography and burial laws and practices.

“More significantly we will hear from the living witnesses, survivors of Bessborough, like Ann O'Gorman.

“Ann found within herself the courage to speak out and she never gave up on finding her baby Evelyn.

“Ann opened herself up to all the consequences that come with speaking out.

“We, Ann's supporters, are inspired by Ann and the other women whom she so humbly represents.

“We thank our legal team David Dodd BL, Céile Varley BL and Stephen Kirwan for their continuing passion and commitment to the women and children buried at Bessborough.” 

MWB Two Ltd unveiled plans last year to build a total of 246-apartments in four blocks in a scheme called Gateway View on a 3.7-acre landbank near the Bessborough folly.

Zoning issues meant the developers had to pursue a twin-track approach to secure planning.

The developers simultaneously sought planning from Cork City Council for the 67-units in one building on one section of the landbank, and applied to An Bórd Pleanala under the SHD process for planning permission for 179-apartments in three buildings ranging in height from five to seven storeys, with a creche, step-down housing and facilities for the elderly, on an adjoining portion of the site.

Last month, the city council refused planning for the 67-units saying it was premature to consider it as a standalone application in isolation of the SHD project.

The board is still considering an appeal of that decision from the developers.

It is understood that the Bórd has internal processes in place to ensure that whoever deals with the appeal will be aware of the issues which arise during its consideration of the SHD project.

