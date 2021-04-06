Gardaí investigating after discovery of man's body in West Cork

Gardaí say post mortem results will determine the course of the investigation.
The body was discovered in Innishannon and has since been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital.

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 10:25
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are investigating "all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in a West Cork village yesterday.

In a statement to The Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a man in Innishannon, Cork on the 5th April 2021.

"The body of the deceased has been removed to Cork University Hospital for post mortem, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

"The local coroner has been notified."

