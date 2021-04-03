Large gatherings reported at several Cork public amenities 

One councillors has called for some amenities to be closed to prevent large gatherings, while another has suggested the army could be deployed to help gardaí police the area.
Large gatherings reported at several Cork public amenities 

Crowds at The Lough yesterday. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 13:09
Eoin English

A city councillor has called for the army to be deployed to some of Cork’s public greens and amenities to deter large gatherings and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Mick Finn said after a third weekend of large late-night gatherings and public drinking at places like the Lough, Bell’s Field, Canty’s Field and last night at Kennedy Quay, it has become clear that garda resources are being stretched when it comes to enforcing the various public health restrictions.

He said a tougher approach to enforcement of the various public health regulations and the drinking on the street byelaws is required until the 5km travel restriction is eased.

“These gatherings in groups at our public amenity areas in the current climate are trading the short-term for the summer,” he said.

“It’s time for people who are giving two fingers to Covid-19 restrictions and local communities to cop on or face sterner consequences.

“Otherwise the lockdowns and restrictions will just go on - who wants that?

“What we have seen at these public spaces over the last three weekends shows that the current approach is not working effectively and we need a strengthened approach to deter this kind of activity.

“The gardaí are doing a very good job in difficult circumstances but they only have so many resources, which are stretched.

“They either need vastly increased resources, or maybe it’s time to get support from the army to monitor these locations and to deter the gatherings in the first place.” 

Members of An Garda Siochana at The Lough. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Members of An Garda Siochana at The Lough. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

And he said residents living around the Lough have decided to stop their daily litter picks given the scale of dumping and litter in recent weeks arising out of anti-social activity.

“They just feel there is no point anymore. They are just fed up when they see large crowds arriving and seemingly allowed to do as they please, without consequence,” he said.

“The residents have been doing their bit, the city council will do its best, but may it needs to come to a point where people can see how bad this situation can become, before something is done about it.” 

One constituent told Mr Finn that his elderly mother, who has walked around the Lough almost daily since she moved to the area almost 60-years ago, for the first time felt afraid to walk the area on Thursday night.

Mr Finn said: “I have no problem with people out enjoying the sunshine, within their 5km, gathering in small groups in our parks and green spaces.

“But what we have seen, sadly, at some of our parks, public spaces and public amenities over the last few weekends is likely to result in a spike in Covid-19 cases.” 

On the northside, Independent Cllr Ken O’Flynn suggested the temporary closure of the landmark Bell’s Field, and the introduction of a ‘locals access only’ arrangement.

It follows another night where large numbers of people gathered, some with slabs of beer, for the third weekend in a row.

“People are coming into this area and disrespecting society, and disrespecting the locals,” he said.

“The locals are deeply upset and perturbed by the actions of a few who have behaved in this reckless manner.

“It’s unfortunate and upsetting to think that we have to consider closing the park off to all but the immediate residents, but think it’s the responsible thing to do.”

Read More

Variants of Covid-19 with no link to international travel detected

More in this section

Man arrested after aggressive behaviour at Cork services station Man arrested after aggressive behaviour at Cork services station
Large crowds dispersed from Bell's Field as residents' unease grows at location's popularity Large crowds dispersed from Bell's Field as residents' unease grows at location's popularity
Public health chiefs 'concerned' about potential Easter Sunday protest in Limerick Public health chiefs 'concerned' about potential Easter Sunday protest in Limerick
Large gatherings reported at several Cork public amenities 

Irish tourist page apologises after 'disturbing' April Fool's post

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 8
  • 24
  • 43
  • 47
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices