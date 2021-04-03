Large gatherings reported at several Cork public amenities 

A city councillor has called for the army to be deployed to some of Cork’s public greens and amenities to deter large gatherings and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Mick Finn said after a third weekend of large late-night gatherings and public drinking at places like the Lough, Bell’s Field, Canty’s Field and last night at Kennedy Quay, it has become clear that garda resources are being stretched when it comes to enforcing the various public health restrictions.

He said a tougher approach to enforcement of the various public health regulations and the drinking on the street byelaws is required until the 5km travel restriction is eased.

“These gatherings in groups at our public amenity areas in the current climate are trading the short-term for the summer,” he said.

“It’s time for people who are giving two fingers to Covid-19 restrictions and local communities to cop on or face sterner consequences.

“Otherwise the lockdowns and restrictions will just go on - who wants that?

“What we have seen at these public spaces over the last three weekends shows that the current approach is not working effectively and we need a strengthened approach to deter this kind of activity.

“The gardaí are doing a very good job in difficult circumstances but they only have so many resources, which are stretched.

“They either need vastly increased resources, or maybe it’s time to get support from the army to monitor these locations and to deter the gatherings in the first place.”

And he said residents living around the Lough have decided to stop their daily litter picks given the scale of dumping and litter in recent weeks arising out of anti-social activity.

“They just feel there is no point anymore. They are just fed up when they see large crowds arriving and seemingly allowed to do as they please, without consequence,” he said.

“The residents have been doing their bit, the city council will do its best, but may it needs to come to a point where people can see how bad this situation can become, before something is done about it.”

One constituent told Mr Finn that his elderly mother, who has walked around the Lough almost daily since she moved to the area almost 60-years ago, for the first time felt afraid to walk the area on Thursday night.

Mr Finn said: “I have no problem with people out enjoying the sunshine, within their 5km, gathering in small groups in our parks and green spaces.

“But what we have seen, sadly, at some of our parks, public spaces and public amenities over the last few weekends is likely to result in a spike in Covid-19 cases.”

On the northside, Independent Cllr Ken O’Flynn suggested the temporary closure of the landmark Bell’s Field, and the introduction of a ‘locals access only’ arrangement.

It follows another night where large numbers of people gathered, some with slabs of beer, for the third weekend in a row.

“People are coming into this area and disrespecting society, and disrespecting the locals,” he said.

“The locals are deeply upset and perturbed by the actions of a few who have behaved in this reckless manner.

“It’s unfortunate and upsetting to think that we have to consider closing the park off to all but the immediate residents, but think it’s the responsible thing to do.”