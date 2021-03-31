New Covid antibody testing service opens at Shannon Airport

An antibody testing service has opened at Shannon Airport today.

Antibody testing can tell whether or not a person has developed immunity to Covid-19 whether through vaccination or through contracting the virus previously.

Irish company RocDoc launched the testing service which is also able to tell if a person has a strong or weak immunity to the coronavirus.

The test involves a small finger prick where small droplets of blood are taken and sent to the lab for analysis.

Those with diabetes will be familiar with the process as it is the same process as a blood sugar test.

"Our test detects IgG and IgM antibodies, which can be found in both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity. This means that our test can tell you whether the vaccine is working or can provide an indication as to whether you have had Covid-19 in the past," said RocDoc Chief Executive, David Rock.

According to Mr Rock, the test is extremely accurate with a specificity of 99.98% and a sensitivity of 98.8%.

The test is available to the public and antibody testing will also be available at Cork and Dublin airports in the coming days.

The test is available to the public at Coach Park 2 at Shannon Airport. People seeking to book an antibody test can visit covidcheck.ie.