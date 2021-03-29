Schoolboy raises nearly €11k for Cork cancer charity in uncle's memory

A schoolboy has raised more than €11,000 for the Cork ARC Cancer Support House with the help of his two friends.

Macroom boys David Neville, James Cuddihy and Ruadhán Mckenna raised €10,930 for the cancer charity at the time of writing.

Over the 40 days of Lent, David and his friends ran 5km every day in a fundraising effort for the Daniel Kingston Memorial.

The three boys set out to raise €300 together in memory of David's uncle Daniel Kingston who died from cancer in 2009 at the age of 25.

The three friends ran 5km together for 40 days. Picture: Dan Linehan

That same year the Daniel Kingston Memorial run began and has raised €237,000 for ARC over the last 10 years with hundreds of people taking part.

David got his idea when he realised he did not want to give up any sweets up for Lent. So instead his mother suggested raising funds for the memorial.

"Well I was thinking about what to do for Lent and I didn't want to give up any sweets, so I wanted to take on something.

"And it was the first thing that came into my head," said David.

His friends later joined him on his series of runs when they found out about the challenge he had set himself.

The active sportsman plays football with his local Macroom GAA and soccer with Macroom AFC and trains regularly in his own time.

The hardest part of the challenge "was right in the middle" said David, between day 18 to day 28, and that his legs "were fairly tired at the end".

He was happy it was over but "sad and relieved at the same time" when he crossed the finish line on day 40.

David said the support from his family and community was great and that his grandparents were very proud-his grandmother even joked about joining him.

David's family is very proud of his achievement. Picture: Dan Linehan

On his Easter holidays this week, David did most of the running during his free time or during PE lessons. The school closures helped the three friends have the time to do the run together.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, David's aunt and Daniel Kingston Memorial organiser, Fiona Kingston, said the fundraiser has not been able to go ahead for the last two years due to Covid-19.

Ms Kingston said David's efforts were important for the family and that he has received great support from his community.

"On a personal level, and for the family, it has been very positive experience, really inspiring, to raise the money.

"For the boys to have such determination and resilience at such a young age keeps Daniel's legacy alive," she said.

A donation to the Daniel Kingston memorial can be made here at this gofundme address