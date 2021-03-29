Ireland's oldest busker back on the street after receiving Covid-19 jab

84-year-old Tom McNamara has been performing on the streets in Limerick for four decades
Ireland's oldest busker back on the street after receiving Covid-19 jab

Ireland’s 'oldest busker' Tom McNamara, 84, in his native Limerick city, after receiving the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: David Raleigh

Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 15:15
David Raleigh

Ireland’s “oldest busker” was back playing sweet music on Monday after receiving his first vaccine dose against Covid-19.

Eighty-four year old Tom McNamara, who described himself as the “oldest busker in town”, has played his button accordion on the streets of his native Limerick city for the past 40 years.

Despite the lockdown, Mr McNamara, from Wolfe Tone Street, said he has played everyday during the pandemic around the city to keep his mental health in check and give a boost to others passing by, “who might be having a bad day”.

I do it for me and I do it for Limerick. Despite the pandemic, I come out every day and I say to the pandemic, ‘take a back seat’ and I keep on busking.

“The pandemic has affected the busking, because people are not out as much, and so I am are here on my own a lot. We’re living in a funny world today, but I always look forward – if you don't look forward, you're forever going backwards.

“I was reading in the newspaper that there is an awful lot of people going to the doctor for tablets for depression over the pandemic, but I’ve learned that getting out every day helps me, even though I have pains in my legs – I think it’s arthritis.” 

The optimistic octogenarian adheres to the public health guidelines, busking within 5km of his home, and received his first vaccine dose last week.

“Busking is essential to me, and I’m still going strong. It helps clear my head, everyone of us can get affected by it, it doesn't matter who we are, we can be a professor, a busker, anyone, we are all human, and we can all feel the impact of something like this.”

A former member of the Defence Forces, Mr McNamara said, despite all the pandemic has thrown at him, his love of busking won’t be defeated: “I’ve been playing since I was a child, it’s my life, and I’ll carry on regardless – the pandemonium of the pandemic can move off.”

Read More

Meet the 88-year-old who gives daffodils away to neighbours and friends

More in this section

Overcrowding at Limerick hospital slammed as ‘utterly unacceptable’ Overcrowding at Limerick hospital slammed as ‘utterly unacceptable’
WATCH: Treacherous sea conditions assailed Cork sea rescue  WATCH: Treacherous sea conditions assailed Cork sea rescue 
Trawler sinks off west Cork coast after crew airlifted to safety Trawler sinks off west Cork coast after crew airlifted to safety
#covid-19vaccineplace: limerick
Ireland's oldest busker back on the street after receiving Covid-19 jab

Gardaí recover stolen vintage tractor 400km away from West Cork owner

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices