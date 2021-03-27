Race against time to save stricken fishing vessel off West Cork

The RNLI is in a race against time to save the crew of a stricken fishing boat which has been drifting at sea and at the centre of rescue efforts for over 24 hours.

The crew of the Castletownbere Lifeboat left their base in West Cork at 8am and they hope to establish a tow on the crippled vessel, which is now located some 35 miles west of Bull Rock, within the next hour or so and bring her to safety before the arrival of severe weather this afternoon.

It is the latest attempt to save the fishing vessel and her crew of seven which first raised the alarm at around 7am yesterday.

They said their 25m Castletownbere-registered, Ellie Adhamh, had lost power and was beginning to drift off West Cork.

All attempts to restart the engines had failed.

In an operation overseen by Valentia coast guard, a tug was dispatched to the scene in an effort to tow the vessel ashore.

The Irish Naval Service has sent the LÉ George Bernard Shaw to the location of a stricken trawler off the West Cork coast. Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

But it was hit by a huge wave about 30km offshore which smashed three windows in its wheelhouse.

The Castletownbere Lifeboat was tasked and it assisted the tug ashore while the Irish Naval vessel, the LE George Bernard Shaw, went to assist the fishing vessel.

But a swell of up to eight metres and 50-knot winds prevented three attempts to establish a tow with the stricken boat and the Coast Guard rescue helicopter R115 was tasked.

The LE George Bernard Shaw remained on scene as the helicopter crew dropped pumps to the crew on the crippled boat to help them clear the water.

And this morning, the crew of the Castletownbere lifeboat are on route again to take the fishing vessel in tow.

The weather in the region is due to deteriorate significantly this afternoon.