Green light for Ireland's tallest building on Cork's Custom House site 

An Bórd Pleanála has upheld the decision made by Cork City Council to grant planning with conditions for the Tower Holdings hotel, retail, commercial and leisure project
Green light for Ireland's tallest building on Cork's Custom House site 

An Bórd Pleanála has upheld the decision made by Cork City Council last October to grant planning with conditions for the Tower Holdings hotel, retail, commercial and leisure project, which includes a soaring 34-storey 240-bedroom hotel.

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 10:46
Eoin English

Plans for a €140m regeneration of Cork’s landmark Custom House quays site, which includes Ireland’s tallest building, have been approved.

An Bórd Pleanála has upheld the decision made by Cork City Council last October to grant planning with conditions for the Tower Holdings hotel, retail, commercial and leisure project, which includes a soaring 34-storey 240-bedroom hotel.

The former Port of Cork site will be redeveloped with a mix of retail, office, food and beverage, distillery, tourism and leisure amenities.

The project includes the partial demolition of some protected structures, including the former Port of Cork Revenue Building, as well as conservation and repair works including alterations, extensions and changes of use of the existing and protected Custom House building, to provide a reception, bar, restaurant, function areas, plant and ESB substation for the hotel, as well as conservation and repair works to the Bonded Warehouses on the site.

Read More

Revealed: Penneys plans major expansion in Cork 

The city council’s decision had been appealed by the Irish Georgian Society, by An Taisce Corcaigh, and by artist John Adams, who lives in, Cobh, who had all expressed concerns about the height of the tower, its visual impact on the skyline, and on the treatment of several historic but disused buildings on the site.

 

 

But in its decision which emerged today, the planning appeals board said the project would secure the re-development of strategic, under-utilised urban land in a prominent city centre location and would assist in the re-development and rejuvenation of this part of Cork City Centre, in accordance with the policies and objectives of the current Cork City Development Plan.

The board said there will be positive impacts on the cultural heritage of this part of Cork City arising from the restoration, extension and reuse of currently vacant or under-utilised historic buildings and the opening up of the site to the public and the extensive provision of public realm.

The planning decision comes just days after the state announced a €353m investment in the city's docklands to help drive future development.

Read More

Apple move to Cork quays may boost office space demand in  city's docklands renewal campus centre

More in this section

Waterford Traveller group criticise decision to reject accommodation for halting site Waterford Traveller group criticise decision to reject accommodation for halting site
Ripping right past the password 'That is why we have rules': Cork mother warns parents of internet dangers after grooming incident
Drugs seized after gardaí search man 'hanging around' Cork City  Drugs seized after gardaí search man 'hanging around' Cork City 
U.K. Paves Way for First Tests to Expose People to Coronavirus

Expert calls for vaccinated to be allowed to meet in pods 'without restrictions'

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 20, 2021

  • 4
  • 27
  • 37
  • 43
  • 44
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices