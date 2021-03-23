UCC student challenges 'unfair narrative' around spread of Covid-19 

A UCC student has challenged what she says has been a consistent and unfair narrative throughout the pandemic that has vilified students as super-spreaders of Covid-19.

Hannah Emerson, a Medical and Health Sciences student at University College Cork, said that students have suffered throughout the pandemic too and “99% of students” have obeyed public health guidelines.

Recent statistics from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre may somewhat support Ms Emerson’s claims.

Those aged 19 to 24, the age group most often associated with students, had 810 confirmed cases of Covid, or 10.83% of all cases from March 8 to 21.

This was significantly lower than 35 to 44 year-olds who had 1,268 cases or 16.95% of all confirmed cases and 25 to 34 year-olds who had 1,249 cases or 16.7%.

It was also less than 5 to 12 year-olds with 883 cases and those aged 45 to 54 who had 862 confirmed cases.

Those aged 19 to 24 came fifth out of 11 age cohorts for most confirmed cases.

The 20-year-old from Midleton, Co Cork, said that when other people, such as older adults running a shebeen, transgress public health guidelines, all people of that age are not squeezed into one box and blamed for the actions of a minority.

However, when some students break the rules by throwing illegal parties, such as those recently in Limerick, all students are implicitly blamed by the media, she said.

And this narrative, she believes, is making life even tougher for third-level students, many of whom are already struggling to cope with the pandemic.

A shadow mental health epidemic has also been quietly unfurling below the screaming Covid figures, and blaming students for a minority’s actions is only serving to fuel that lurking problem, she believes.

“It’s irritating," Ms Emerson said. "99% of us are trying our best to do the right thing.

“There is also a culture of dismissing mental health issues in Ireland. There are long waiting lists for counselling and many students can’t afford to pay for it privately.

“A lot of people are really lonely. I was lucky because I got five months in college so I had a chance to meet some people and make some friends. But other people have met no one. And meeting new people in college is so important. It opens you up to new ideas and shapes your view of the world.

“Young people feel these formative years are being taken away.

“Rather than vilifying us, more empathy and understanding would be helpful."

Ms Emerson said that although other people, such as those who’ve lost loved ones and jobs, have suffered horribly throughout the pandemic, students have suffered too.

“It’s been hard for third-level students. College is a protected time, you’re told that those four years will be the best time of your life but we’ve had the rug pulled from under us.

“We’re not told when we can back to college and we’re not prioritised.”

Ms Emerson said that she had rushed to find a room to rent in Cork City when her timetable was released in late August which said that she had three days a week in UCC, attending laboratory sessions, tutorials and lectures.

However, when that suddenly changed and all classes were shifted online instead just days before she was due to start, she was lucky to find someone else to rent her room so that she could move back home to her family instead.

However, others were less fortunate and have been stuck with crippling rents and no need to be there, she said.

She believes that college fees should be dropped or reduced to reflect the services and facilities students have lost access to throughout the pandemic.

"The campus is largely closed now. It’s quite sad to walk through. What was this buzzing campus is now a ghost town," she said.