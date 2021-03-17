The jab of the Irish...country's oldest man vaccinated on St Patrick's Day

Ireland's oldest man was among the steady parade of people into GP surgeries today as the Covid-19 vaccine programme continued through the national holiday.

Michael O'Connor, aged 107, from Muckross in Killarney, got his second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Dr Ken Keohane at Deenagh Torc Medical Practice in Killarney.

In Cork, just over 120 people got their jab at the Elmwood Medical Practice in Frankfield, near Douglas, with almost 100 of those aged 85 and over receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Practice member, Dr Nuala O’Connor, the Irish College of General Practitioners’ Covid-19 lead, said despite the supply problems affecting the pace of the programme, it was still a “good news story”.

Ireland's oldest Man Michael O'Connor, 107 years, from Muckross, Killarney, received his second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid19. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan

“We got through about 96 people aged over 85, who were getting their second dose, and just over 30 people in the 75-79 age group and we hope to run more clinics on Saturday,” she said.

“Decisions are being made right through this week to redistribute the available vaccines as fairly as possible.

“So by the end of May, we hope to have all over 70s nationwide fully vaccinated.

“Despite the supply issues and the latest pause in the AstraZeneca vaccine, this is a good news story.”

With virtually all healthcare staff and nursing home residents fully vaccinated, and with significant inroads being made to vaccinate all those over 70 who are housebound or in hospital, she said the rate of Covid-19 infection among healthcare workers and the Covid hospitalisation and ICU figures, have “fallen off a cliff”, proving the efficacy of the vaccines.

As more inroads are made over the coming weeks to vaccinate over 70s with medical conditions, the health service will be able to function to a much higher level, she said.

But she urged continued vigilance, given the emergence of new strains, and she issued a warning against delaying a visit to the GP.

She said she has seen several patients in recent weeks with signs of early cancer - all of whom delayed a visit to the GP amid Covid fears.

Mary Power from Tramore receives her Covid Vaccine from Dr. Deirdre Plant of the The Keogh Practice at the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Waterford Primary Care Centre on St. Patrick’s Day.

“We have a lot of people now presenting with non-Covid issues and we have found that a lot of people were reluctant to come in when Covid-19 figures were high,” she said.

“But our day-time routine is now almost back to normal. It was almost all virtual consultations in January but now it’s almost all in-person consultations.”

Vaccinations also continued at the HSE’s Waterford Primary Care Centre John’s Hill where GPs and the team members of the Keogh Practice, located in the building, prepared doses for hundreds of patients aged 75 and over.

Dr Deirdre Plant of the Keogh Practice said there was a positive lively atmosphere – with green hats and shamrock badges on view.

“It is heartening to see so many smiles among the safely managed coming and going of patients and family members,” she said.

Mary Power from Tramore was among those who got the vaccine.

“Normally, I would have been looking forward to the parade in Tramore and lunch with family,” she said.

“I wish all of this disruption to life was over. To that end, I would encourage everyone to avail of the vaccine when their turn comes around.

“It only took a few seconds for me, I feel great after it and the whole thing was processed most efficiently by my GP and her colleagues.”

Dr Deirdre Plant and team members at the Keogh Practice were delighted to facilitate a St. Patrick’s Day administration of the Covid Vaccine at the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Waterford Primary Care Centre, John’s Hill, Waterford.

Dr O'Connor also said pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine here was a prudent decision, pending an expert review of possible links between it and a small number of blood clots in patients in Norway.

"If there are safety signals, then it's right to take a step back, look at the evidence, do an extensive but rapid review, and then hopefully, get the all-clear to start using it again," she said.

"The most important thing is for people to have confidence in the vaccine, and know that it's safe to use."