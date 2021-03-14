Investigation underway after 'sickening' vandalism in Cork graveyard

Gardaí are investigating after gravestones in a Cork cemetery were vandalised in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Vandals used spraypaint to tag headstones with graffiti at the Church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig.

A number of stones were also moved and knocked over.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher described the scenes at the graveyard as “absolutely sickening to see”.

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that no arrests have yet been made.

“This is someone’s family member and for their final resting place to be desecrated in a manner like this, it’s absolutely disgusting,” he said.

“If the perpetrators are found and caught, they should be persecuted to the full rigours of the law because it’s bad enough with everything that’s going on at the moment, people don’t need undue stress.

“To go to visit a deceased family member of a Sunday morning and to be met with this, it’s absolutely deplorable,” he said.

Gardaí have confirmed investigations into the incident are ongoing.

