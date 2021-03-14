Investigation underway after 'sickening' vandalism in Cork graveyard

Vandals used spraypaint to tag headstones with graffiti at the Church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig.
Investigation underway after 'sickening' vandalism in Cork graveyard

Damage to a headstone at the graveyard at Church of St Mary and St John, Ballincollig Co. Cork.

Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 18:08
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are investigating after gravestones in a Cork cemetery were vandalised in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Vandals used spraypaint to tag headstones with graffiti at the Church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig.

A number of stones were also moved and knocked over.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher described the scenes at the graveyard as “absolutely sickening to see”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher described the scenes at the graveyard as “absolutely sickening to see”.

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that no arrests have yet been made.

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher described the scenes at the graveyard as “absolutely sickening to see”.

“This is someone’s family member and for their final resting place to be desecrated in a manner like this, it’s absolutely disgusting,” he said.

Vandals used spraypaint to tag headstones with graffiti at the Church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig.

Vandals used spraypaint to tag headstones with graffiti at the Church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig.

“If the perpetrators are found and caught, they should be persecuted to the full rigours of the law because it’s bad enough with everything that’s going on at the moment, people don’t need undue stress.

“To go to visit a deceased family member of a Sunday morning and to be met with this, it’s absolutely deplorable,” he said.

Gardaí have confirmed investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí have confirmed investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí have confirmed investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Read More

Bishop raises Covid concerns over numbers gathering after funerals

More in this section

Kerry woman organises calf fundraiser after fiancé farmer dies of cancer Kerry woman organises calf fundraiser after fiancé farmer dies of cancer
Coronavirus - Wed May 6, 2020 Bishop raises Covid concerns over numbers gathering after funerals
Bid to raise €150k for state-of-the-art Lusitania museum in Kinsale Bid to raise €150k for state-of-the-art Lusitania museum in Kinsale
Investigation underway after 'sickening' vandalism in Cork graveyard

Percy Jackson author to graduate from UCC in virtual ceremony

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 13, 2021

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 24
  • 46
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices