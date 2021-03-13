Gardaí investigating after body of man discovered in Mallow apartment

Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 22:23
Neil Michael and Eoin English

GARDAÍ have found the body of a man in north Cork.

He is believed to be in his 60s and was discovered in an apartment in Mallow.

Officers were called to the Bridge Street property by family and friends who became concerned for his welfare after they hadn’t heard from him for a while.

It is understood he had not been seen for a number of days and repeated attempts to contact him had failed.

He was discovered inside the property after detectives gained entry to it and he was declared dead at the scene.

A post mortem is due to be carried out at Cork University Hospital on Sunday, the results of which will determine the nature of their investigation.

In the meantime, members of the Garda Technical Bureau will be examining the man’s apartment.

They are also expected to check CCTV footage from cameras in the area to see if they can trace the man’s last movements.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a male in his 60s, at a property on Bridge Street, Mallow, shortly after 5pm this evening.

"The body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation."

