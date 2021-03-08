Anonymous €400k donation to deliver West Cork's first domestic violence safe house

Sum was provided to the West Cork Women Against Violence Project 
Anonymous €400k donation to deliver West Cork's first domestic violence safe house

West Cork is to get its first-ever domestic violence safe house for women and children after an anonymous donation of €400,000. Pictured is Marie Mulholland, project coordinator of West Cork Women Against Violence

Mon, 08 Mar, 2021 - 06:30
Noel Baker

West Cork is to get its first-ever domestic violence safe house for women and children after an anonymous donation of €400,000.

The huge sum was provided to the West Cork Women Against Violence Project by private donation through the Community Foundation for Ireland, with project coordinator Marie Mulholland stating the purchase of the house was a milestone, "perhaps the most important ever".

The announcement comes on International Women's Day and is the culmination of an 18-month process to secure a suitable property, particularly given the rise in domestic abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funding remaining from the €400,000 donation will be used to acquire further supports, including the possibility of a second smaller property.

Ms Mulholland said: “There is no better way to mark International Women’s Day than to announce that, thanks to a private donor, our long-held vision and goal of a Safe House in West Cork has become a reality.

"The lack of safe emergency accommodation for victims of domestic violence is of national concern but is slowly beginning to get the attention it deserves. 

"However, the situation for rural women and children in need of safety is exacerbated by the challenges of rural life in West Cork; isolation, long distances to the city and the limited capacity of the refuge there, lack of public transport and the dangers presented when women flee their violent partners."

Chief executive of the Community Foundation for Ireland, Denise Charlton, said the anonymous donor was "passionate about providing accessible local support to victims of abuse".

Read More

Housing charity helped more than 2,000 women last year

More in this section

Garda stock Motorcyclist killed in Tipperary after single vehicle collision
Family of Adam King ‘blown away’ by how he has impacted people Family of Adam King ‘blown away’ by how he has impacted people
Four appear in court in relation to Cork anti-lockdown protest Four appear in court in relation to Cork anti-lockdown protest
organisation: west cork women against violence projectorganisation: domestic violence
Garda stock

Gardaí investigate criminal damage in Cork town after rocks thrown at homes and cars

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 6, 2021

  • 3
  • 14
  • 17
  • 18
  • 38
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices