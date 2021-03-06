Housing charity helped more than 2,000 women last year

A housing and homeless charity has revealed it helped more than 2,000 women last year across its accommodation and addiction services.

The Peter McVerry Trust said 2,452 women accessed its services last year for housing and homeless supports.

The charity said family breakdown, domestic violence, loss of rental accommodation, and addiction issues, as well as mental health problems, can require women to use their resources.

Housing services saw the greatest demand with 741 women receiving support from the charity last year according to the chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle.

He said women accessed homeless services in high numbers, including family hubs, while the charity supported women across their prevention and addiction services.

The latest figures come as the charity launches a new fundraising initiative ahead of International Women's Day next Monday, #HelpHerHome aims to improve funding for women impacted by homelessness.

"Women who we supported find themselves in need of homeless services for a range of reasons," said Mr Doyle, "From losing their rental accommodation, family breakdown, domestic violence, and sometimes due to addiction and mental health issues.

“We are working each and every day to achieve positive housing outcomes for everyone in our services. Homelessness is a very challenging place for people for a range of reasons and women can face greater difficulties and challenges than men.

"What our staff are working to do is to provide safe, high-quality accommodation for women and children.

"Ultimately, what we want is to ensure that we can rapidly move people into housing so they can rebuild their lives, and work towards the next chapter once they have the stability of a home,” said Mr Doyle.

Further information about the campaign can be found online at the charity's website: pmvtrust.ie