Cork student born without right arm sets up fundraiser for a bionic prosthetic

The 22 year old student from Mallow must raise €50,000 to receive his custom bionic arm
Cork student born without right arm sets up fundraiser for a bionic prosthetic

A screengrab from a Youtube video on Cathal Hourigan's GoFundMe page displaying a bionic arm similar to the one he would be given. Picture: SWNS/Youtube

Tue, 02 Mar, 2021 - 20:30
Caitlín Griffin

Cork student Cathal Hourigan who was born without his right arm has set up a Go Fund me to raise money for a bionic arm so he can “live independently.” 

The 22-year-old from Mallow was born with a condition called amniotic band syndrome and is seeking donations from the public in order to raise approximately €50,000 for a bionic arm.

In an interview on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's Red FM, Cathal admitted that he "felt different" growing up without his right arm.

Photo: Cathal Hourigan, GoFund Me

Photo: Cathal Hourigan, GoFund Me

Cathal used to wear prosthetic arms throughout his childhood primarily for cosmetic purposes that regularly needed to be replaced but said it does not fulfil his needs and he requires something more technologically advanced to help him in day to day life.

Recently, Cathal went to Otto Bock in Cork which makes technologically advanced bionic prosthetic arms, which quoted him €50,000 for the functioning bionic arm.

The Cork company will design the arm to Cathal's specifications and he will undergo a four month training period in order to learn how to operate the new bionic arm.

Cathal says he is disappointed that the HSE does not fund bionic arms for amputees, as they give people a huge amount more freedom.

I have never understood why amputees or people in accidents need to fight for what other people have.

Cathal Hourigan says having a functioning bionic arm would give him a "confidence boost."

Cathal Hourigan says having a functioning bionic arm would give him a "confidence boost."

Cathal is hopeful that he will achieve his funding goal and when he finally gets his bionic arm, it will give him a confidence boost in his personal and professional life:

“I am tired of feeling the odd one out. Even something as simple as going for a handshake... I have to shake with my left hand and sometimes that makes people feel awkward.” 

So far, Cathal has raised over €8,000 and has said people’s generosity has been “amazing.”

Read More

Cork and Kerry had highest number of ‘very wet days’ in February

More in this section

Call for suite of supports for 'barely breaking even' Cork businesses Call for suite of supports for 'barely breaking even' Cork businesses
Gardaí explore whether Midleton remains were dug up illegally and dumped Gardaí explore whether Midleton remains were dug up illegally and dumped
Plans refused for revamp of historic Cork pub  Plans refused for revamp of historic Cork pub 
cork
Cork student born without right arm sets up fundraiser for a bionic prosthetic

Cork and Kerry had highest number of ‘very wet days’ in February

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 27, 2021

  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 38
  • 40
  • 43
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices