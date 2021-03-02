Cork and Kerry had highest number of ‘very wet days’ in February

According to Met Éireann, 10 ‘very wet days’ were recorded last month at both Cork Airport and Valentia Observatory in Kerry.
Met Éireann’s climate statement for the month of February showed that there were 25 rain days recorded at both Roche's Point and Cork Airport, with the number of wet days ranging from 13 days at a few stations to 20 days at Valentia Observatory.
Ireland’s highest daily rainfall total was 38mm at Moore Park in Fermoy, Co Cork on February 23, which marked the highest daily rainfall recorded for February since 2007.
Many parts of Munster faced severe flooding last month due to heavy rainfall and hundreds of people suffered from power outages in Cork.
Strong gale force winds were reported for numerous days during the month with Cork reporting its highest February mean wind speed of 25.6km/h since 1997.
Temperatures for February were described to be cool for the first half and mild in the second half, while the highest monthly mean temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Kerry.