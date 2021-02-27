No running water and wild weather conditions – young couple 'made for' Blaskets caretaker job

A young couple is to become the new caretakers on the Great Blasket Island, reuniting after months apart in the process.

Twenty-five-year-old Niamh Kelleher from Kilfinane, Co Limerick, will be reunited with her British partner Jack Cakebread, 24, when they take up the coveted stint on Great Blasket Island, for which thousands applied this year.

“When we saw the job [advertised] on the television we were like, 'oh my god this is made for us',” Ms Kelleher said.

The couple originally met in Bourg Saint Maurice in France during ski season, with Mr Cakebread eventually following Ms Kelleher back to Ireland, where they embarked on a summer road trip along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Great Blasket Island has no electricity or running water yet thousands applied for the position of caretaker.

Visiting Great Blasket Island was part of the plan, but the weather got in the way and it didn’t happen.

“We were devastated. So, to make up for it, I bought him the books Peig's reflections and The Islandman, he read them and absolutely loved them... he just loved how simple their life was.”

Ms Kelleher said they craved that simplicity and were eager to apply for the role of caretakers.

“We applied and we had no idea we would even get a reply. We were so excited when we got the interview and then we got it. We were so shocked. I'm still pinching myself.”

The pair can’t wait to start their new role and for more than one reason.

Sunset over the Blasket Islands. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

They haven’t seen each other since Christmas, with Mr Cakebread stuck in La Rochelle in France, where he has lived since he was eight, now trying to organise a residents’ permit thanks to Brexit.

It’s been about two months now that we've been separated, which is the longest we've ever been separated. So it's really exciting to have this to look forward to.”

Despite the fact the Kerry island has no running water or electricity and is subject to wild weather conditions, Billy O’Connor and his partner Alice Hayes, who posted the vacancy for the role on social media last month received thousands of applications.

Ms Kelleher said she thinks this could be, in part, fuelled by the pandemic and people’s desire to get away from it all.

“It’ll be really refreshing not to hear the news,” she joked.